Teen Mom 2 fans think MTV owes Chris Lopez an apology for showing him on film

Teen Mom 2 fans think Chris Lopez deserves an apology from MTV after they showed his face on the show. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 fans are saying that Kail Lowry’s baby daddy Chris Lopez deserves an apology from MTV after they showed him in two consecutive episodes, despite requesting not to be filmed.

Kail’s ex and baby daddy, Chris, isn’t used to the spotlight like Kail has been accustomed to, who has been with the Teen Mom franchise for over a decade.

However, Chris got up close and personal with the cameras in last week’s episode. During a drop-off with their sons Lux and Creed, Chris got into Kail’s car and started mocking the cameras.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

While stroking his beard, Chris told the cameras, “Y’all actually be wanting me in here. Too bad, f**k y’all!”

Teen Mom fan page Teen Mom Chatter on Instagram shared a screenshot from the season finale where Chris was filmed and shown on camera with his and Kail’s son, Lux.

Teen Mom Chatter suggested that after Chris’s behavior on last week’s episode, perhaps MTV was getting a jab in by showing his face and his name in a scene during the season finale.

Love Teen Mom as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

The caption on the screenshot read, “Was this a “F.U. Back” from MTV to Chris from last week? 😂 Not only are they bold enough to film against his wishes, they plastered his name this week! Oh and Also… let’s discuss… some of y’all owe this man an apology for the way y’all attack him on his [Instagram] lives when he’s actively trying to get more time with his kids. ☕️ 🐸”

Does Chris Lopez deserve an apology for being shown on Teen Mom 2?

Other Teen Mom 2 fans spoke out about Chris appearing on film, and whether they felt Kail’s baby daddy deserves an apology or not.

One fan of the show felt that MTV owes Chris an apology and commented, “Absolutely MTV owes Chris an apology. Why do they stick up for Kail??? She seriously is a mess.”

Another fan agreed with the comment and replied, “Ah yes. This!! MTV sides with all the Moms, especially [Amber Portwood] with the machete!”

Does MTV owe Chris Lopez an apology? Teen Mom 2 fans think they do. Pic credit: @lferrick/@lisa_kostelnik_miltmom/Instagram

Some Teen Mom 2 fans didn’t think Chris Lopez deserved an apology

Other fans of Teen Mom 2 didn’t think they needed to apologize to Chris.

One of Teen Mom Chatter’s followers commented, “I’m sorry we owe him an apology? SMH. It’s so strange how some people steady praise the [bare] minimum from father’s while putting down the women who are filling all the gaps.”

Another fan felt that Chris is only looking for fame and commented, “thank you! This guy is low key looking for fame in my opinion..he loves the attention. He ain’t s**t[.]”

Teen Mom 2 fans discussed Chris Lopez appearing on the show. Pic credit: @isisx33/@ky_and_lillies-momma/@ad.ree.ana/@keepcalm_carrieon/Instagram

Chris Lopez doesn’t want to appear on Teen Mom 2

In an interview in 2019, Kail revealed that Chris didn’t want to be filmed for the show stating, “He didn’t grow up on TV like the rest of us did. So, it has been a huge adjustment for him.”

In the interview, Kail also claimed that Chris didn’t “want to be that person” who uses Kail’s fame on TV for his own personal gain.

Chris insinuated earlier this year that he would proceed with legal action if MTV showed him on any episodes of Teen Mom 2 this season.

Chris Lopez threatened legal action earlier this year. Pic credit: @chrisxlopezz/Instagram

When a fan of Chris’s asked him during a Q&A about appearing on Teen Mom 2 this season, Chris replied, “I shouldn’t be but if I am I’m trying to see what I can do about it,” and included a GIF of a lawyer.

In fact, Kail revealed that none of her three baby daddies wanted to appear on the show this season, including her son Isaac’s dad, Jo Rivera, and her son Lincoln’s dad, Javi Marroquin.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.