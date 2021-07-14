Teen Mom 2 fans think Kail Lowry still has feelings for ex Chris Lopez after this week’s episode

Fans of Teen Mom 2 are saying Kail Lowry still has the hots for her ex Chris Lopez after this week’s episode Pic credit: MTV

Kail Lowry has some fans of Teen Mom 2 thinking that she still has feelings for her ex and baby daddy, Chris Lopez, after this week’s episode.

This week on Teen Mom 2, Kail headed to Chris Lopez’s house to pick up their sons Lux and Creed after visitation with their dad.

After Kail got the kids situated in the car and was ready to leave, Chris and Kail engaged in what looked like some flirtatious insults, if there is such a thing.

Were Kail Lowry and Chris Lopez being flirtatious?

Kail and Chris went back and forth with what seemed like lighthearted jabs towards each other before Chris sat inside Kail’s car.

Chris, who said his and Kail’s co-parenting “depends on the day,” climbed into Kail’s passenger’s seat after she yelled for him to close her door but with a laugh.

“Y’all actually be wanting me in here,” Chris told the cameras inside the car as he stroked his beard and got up close to the lens, then added, “Too bad, f**k y’all.”

Kail reminded Chris that the cameras could hear and see him, as he pretended to tell off viewers, pointing in random directions and telling the camera, “F**k you.”

At one point, Kail told Chris, “You know what? I hope they show you.”

“They can’t,” Chris responded.

“They can. They can show you,” Kail told Chris.

Chris Lopez went on a profanity laden rant on the latest episode of Teen Mom 2

Chris thought he wouldn’t be shown as he repeatedly said expletives at the cameras, but Kail reminded him that the network would just bleep them out.

Teen Mom gossip page, Teen Mom Shade Room, shared a snippet of the scene on Instagram.

Teen Mom 2 fans think Kail still has feelings for Chris

Fans of Teen Mom 2 spoke out and many felt that Kail still has feelings for Chris based on her actions in the scene.

Teen Mom 2 fans think Kail still has feelings for Chris Pic credit: @teenmomshaderoom_/Instagram

“Look at that smirk. She really thought this was cute,” commented one Teen Mom 2 fan on the post.

One fan joked about Kail’s incident with Javi Marroquin and the Wawa parking lot Pic credit: @teenmomshaderoom_/Instagram

Another fan of Teen Mom 2 mocked Kail’s incident with Javi Marroquin.

Last year on the show, Kail claimed that her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, tried to “f**k” her in the parking lot of a Wawa.

The fan’s comment read, “[She] wanted to take him to the wawa parking lot 😆”

“😂 she sure did but she knew the producers/filming was going on. She said hmmm he said tomorrow 😋,” another fan responded to the comment.

Were Kail and Chris flirting? Pic credit: @teenmomshaderoom_/Instagram

Were Kail and Chris flirting with each other? One fan who watched the scene thought so.

They commented, “Is it just me or was he totally flirting? Or maybe it was that her crush was so obvious? They gonna have another baby, watch.”

Chris made a surprising appearance on Teen Mom 2

Some fans of Teen Mom 2 were surprised to see Chris on an episode of the show. In fact, Kail admitted that none of her exes wanted to film for this season of Teen Mom 2.

Earlier this year, Chris threatened to take legal action if he appeared on any episodes this season.

When one of Chris’s followers asked him if he was going to appear in any episodes this season on Teen Mom 2, Chris told them, “I shouldn’t be but if I am I’m trying to see what I can do about it,” and included a gif of an attorney.

Kail and Chris have a rocky past that resulted in Kail’s arrest last fall for allegedly punching him after he cut their son Lux’s hair.

Despite their flirtatious energy on screen, it doesn’t look as though the former couple will be getting back together any time soon.

Chris was recently asked by a follower, “Would you change anything different with you & your [baby mama]? Or see a future relationship[?]”

He simply replied, “No.”

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.