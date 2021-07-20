Teen Mom 2: Kail Lowry ‘can’t justify’ Chris Lopez’s custody proposal to keep Lux and Creed ‘all summer’

Kail Lowry can’t “justify” her baby daddy Chris Lopez’s custody proposal. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 veteran Kail Lowry couldn’t “justify” her baby daddy Chris Lopez’s proposed child custody agreement for their sons on this week’s episode.

Last week on Teen Mom 2, Chris and Kail had a somewhat flirtatious fight during one of their drop-offs for sons Lux, 3, and Creed, 11 months.

The chemistry between Kail and Chris prompted some fans of Teen Mom 2 to say Kail still had feelings for Chris after watching the scene.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

But in this week’s episode, it doesn’t look like any romantic sparks will be flying between Kail and Chris. Kail was forced to reevaluate her custody agreement with him.

Kail Lowry is unhappy with Chris Lopez’s custody proposal on Teen Mom 2

Before heading into a hair appointment, Kail told cameras, “Chris sent his custody proposal this morning and I’m not happy with the changes he wants to make.”

When Kail sat down in her salon chair to have her hair done, her stylist asked how everything was going with her boys, Isaac, Lincoln, Lux, and Creed.

Love Teen Mom as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

Kail revealed, “I actually have court coming up,” she said, “It’s a trial with Chris. We were trying to come to an agreement outside of court, but — I don’t know, he said something to me yesterday at drop-off. He said something along the lines of, like, ‘Are we gonna come to an agreement?’ or whatever.”

Kail continued, “And I feel like we could… I just, like, he lives an hour away, Lux is in school, Creed doesn’t sleep on a regular basis, so like, I can’t justify him going overnights over there when he comes home, and then he’s a mess with me. You know what I mean? Like, it just creates work for me.”

“But then I got his proposal this morning,” Kail revealed.

Chris’s proposal included keeping Lux and Creed for the entire summer

When her stylist asked her what that meant, Kail explained, “Like what type of custody he would want to settle outside of court. He wants all summer. And I get weekends.”

Kail added that Chris recently started taking Lux from Thursday through Sunday, every other week. Kail revealed that she didn’t want Chris to “not have a relationship with them at all.”

“So, I think the best thing for our kids is for us to be able to come to some type of decision on our own because at the end of the day, the judge doesn’t know our kids, doesn’t truly know our situation, and I think that we will like the custody situation more if we’re the ones that are deciding versus putting it in a judge’s hands to make the final ruling,” Kail explained.

Kail is currently vacationing in the Dominican Republic with her four sons, and several friends, including Teen Mom 2 castmate Leah Messer. Kail set the record straight after followers asked whether Chris joined her and the kids on vacation.

Although Kail and Chris seem to be peacefully co-parenting without any major issues, fans shouldn’t expect them to be getting back together any time soon. Chris admitted that although he wouldn’t change anything about Kail, he also doesn’t see a relationship in their future.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.