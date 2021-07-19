Did Kail Lowry’s baby daddy Chris Lopez join her on vacation to the Dominican Republic? Pic credit: MTV

After rumors surfaced that Kail Lowry of Teen Mom 2 brought her baby daddy Chris Lopez with her on vacation, Kail cleared the air.

Kail is currently vacationing in the Dominican Republic with her four sons, Isaac, Lincoln, Lux and Creed, along with several friends.

While she’s been living it up at a resort on the Caribbean island, Kail has been sharing plenty of pics and videos to Instagram of her vacation.

Kail caught flak from critics who felt that the MTV star shouldn’t be spending so much time on her phone while on vacation with her kids.

But that didn’t stop Kail from answering a Q&A from her fans while she vacationed in the Dominican Republic.

A fan asked Kail Lowry if Chris Lopez was on vacation with her

Among the variety of questions Kail received on her Instagram stories, one question from a follower asked, “Are the rumors true, is Chris on Vacay with u 🥰🥰”

Kail responded with a serious selfie and simply wrote, “Hell no.”

Kail confirmed that her ex Chris is not on vacation with her. Pic credit: @kaillowry/Instagram

Kail and Chris share sons Lux, 3, and Creed, 11 months. Kail and Chris’s history is a tumultuous one that even ended in an arrest last fall during an altercation that allegedly turned physical.

Chris was featured on last week’s episode of Teen Mom 2

Last week, Chris made a surprising debut on the latest Teen Mom 2 episode. Earlier this year, Chris threatened to take legal action if he appears on any episodes this season.

During the episode, Kail and Chris threw friendly jabs back and forth, causing Teen Mom 2 fans to say that Kail still has feelings for her ex and baby daddy number three. Kail also shares son Isaac, 11, with Jo Rivera and son Lincoln, 7, with Javi Marroquin.

Are things good between Chris and Kail?

Although it looks like things are settled down for now between Chris and Kail, Chris recently admitted that there’s no chance he’ll rekindle his romantic relationship with his ex, although he revealed he wouldn’t change anything about Kail.

Chris explained to his followers why he stays in his lane when it comes to talking about his ex, Kail. He said, “Cause that’s not my place[.] Anything you want to know about her you gotta go to her to find out.”

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.