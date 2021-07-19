Teen Mom 2 fans call out Kail Lowry for being on her phone her entire vacation

Kail Lowry has spent a lot of time on her phone during vacation and Teen Mom 2 fans called her out for it. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 critics threw shade at Kail Lowry for spending too much time on her phone while she vacationed with her kids.

Kail revealed that she is in the Dominican Republic, vacationing with her four sons, Isaac, Lincoln, Lux and Creed, along with several friends.

Kail has shared plenty of pics and videos from the trip, showing herself and her boys seemingly having a great time at their resort on the Caribbean island.

Kail Lowry shared a cryptic quote while on vacation

Along with pics and videos of the enjoyment she and her kids are having in the Dominican Republic, Kail has also shared a cryptic quote about cutting people off.

Fans of Teen Mom 2 noticed the quote that Kail shared on her Instagram stories, and one fan created a thread on Reddit with a screenshot of the pic and sarcastically titled it, “Kail clearly enjoying her vacation[.]”

The quote that Kail shared read, “you ever cut somebody off & then you see them posting s**t like they got rid of you? 🥴😭” and Kail added the crying-laughing emoji.

Teen Mom 2 fans called out Kail for sharing the quote

Other fans of Teen Mom 2 weighed in on Kail sharing the quote while on vacation. “I’m not one to judge, but she never can put her phone down, like for ONCE live in the moment & enjoy your vacation,” commented one fan of the show.

Another Reddit user wrote, “Hard to vacation when [you’re] constantly on your phone obsessing over someone who doesn’t care about you 🥴”

“Why is she on her phone so much. Enjoy your damn getaway woman,” read another comment on the Reddit thread.

Another Teen Mom 2 fan thought Kail needed to relax and that she gives off “bad vibes.” Their comment read, “this [b***h] can never take a second to just relax. like she’s on a f***ing caribbean island and [I] can still feel her bad vibes from that far away.”

One of Kail’s exes came through for her on vacation

While in the Dominican Republic, Kail revealed during an episode of her podcast, Coffee Convos, that her ex-husband Javi Marroquin “came through hard.” Kail’s youngest son, Creed, whom she shares with baby daddy Chris Lopez, fell and needed stitches near his eye.

Because the native language is Spanish in the Dominican Republic, there was a language barrier between Kail and the doctors. Kail revealed that she called Javi, who translated the entire conversation for Kail.

When Kail returns from the Dominican Republic, she still has plenty to keep her busy between her four sons, three baby daddies, two podcasts, and her recent lawsuit filed against Briana DeJesus.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.