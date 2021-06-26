Teen Mom 2 fans think Kail Lowry ignores son Creed, favors other sons

Teen Mom 2 fans think Kail Lowry favors her three eldest sons over youngest son Creed. Pic credit: MTV

Kail Lowry of Teen Mom 2 certainly has her hands full with four boys, but some fans of the show noticed that she seems to spend less time with her youngest son, Creed, compared to her other three sons.

Kail, who’s in the midst of a feud with castmate Briana DeJesus, has four sons to three baby daddies — she shares son Isaac, 11 with Jo Rivera, Lincoln, 7 with Javi Marroquin, and sons Lux, 3, and Creed, 10 months with Chris Lopez.

Fans of Teen Mom 2 have taken notice of Kail’s interaction on social media with her boys and some think she favors her older boys over her youngest, Creed.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Does Kail show favoritism?

One Reddit user created a thread titled, “Where’s Creed?”

The user additionally wrote, “Literally never see him. With Kail or the boys. Not in the car. Not while their eating. Not at the podcast.”

One Teen Mom 2 fan created a thread on Reddit titled “Where’s Creed?” Pic credit: u/rachelamandamay/Reddit

Another fan of Teen Mom 2 commented on the thread, and noted several things about Kail and Creed.

Love Teen Mom as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

“Someone finally said it lol I have noticed this in the last few episodes. But even on her instagram she never really shares pictures of him. Like all 3 of her kids have a instagram (run by Kail) even Lux but Creed [doesn’t],” the fan wrote.

The fan continued, “When she posted her happy fathers day pictures she posted one of [Chris] with only lux. The C [hasn’t] been added to her necklace. Like its almost as if he [doesn’t] exist in her narrative on Teen Mom,” the Reddit user commented.

Kail often wears a necklace with the letters I, L, and L, the first initials of her three eldest sons’ names, Isaac, Lincoln and Lux. Although Creed is almost a year old, she has yet to add the letter C to her initial necklace.

Kail admitted Creed is a tough baby

One Teen Mom 2 fan pointed out several things that Kail has done recently that makes them think she doesn’t give as much attention to Creed. Pic credit: u/rachelamandamay/Reddit

One fan of the show thought that Kail might have postpartum depression and mentioned the struggles that Kail has mentioned having with Creed since he’s been born.

They wrote, “She’s mentioned that he was her most difficult baby, she thought he had collic (sp?), he didn’t, she thought he was tongue tied, he wasn’t. She seemed to be really mad and stressed that he was such a crier (without ‘reason’) because her other kids weren’t.”

Back in April, Kail admitted that Creed was her toughest pregnancy of the four. Pic credit: @kaillowry/Instagram

The fan continued, “[S]he mentioned that he is the most ‘annoying’ baby she’s had, I assume that there is some post partum depression going on tbh.”

In April, Kail admitted that Creed was the reason she may not have any more kids. “Creed is the reason why I would have no more children,” Kail told her followers. She also told fans that her pregnancy with Creed was her toughest.

One fan pointed out that Kail has struggled with Creed and thinks she may have suffered from postpartum depression. Pic credit: u/rachelamandamay/Reddit

Does Kail favor son Lux?

“She was always so, so affectionate and loving with all of her boys, especially Lux, so this really surprises me,” commented another fan of the show.

Yet another Reddit user replied, and said, “Lux is her fave.”

One fan thinks Lux is Kail’s “favorite” child. Pic credit: u/rachelamandamay/Reddit

Kail opened up about almost not keeping her pregnancy with Creed

The reality TV star didn’t hide the fact that she almost didn’t carry her pregnancy with Creed to term. She admitted to struggling with deciding whether she wanted to keep the baby or not.

Kail said last year after she gave birth to baby number four, Creed Romello, “I just didn’t know if I was going to have this baby or terminate the pregnancy. I went to an abortion appointment. I definitely talked about that.”

Ultimately, Kail was grateful that she decided to keep baby Creed and said, “I’m happy he’s here. I love him so much.”

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.