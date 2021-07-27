Teen Mom 2: Chris Lopez admits ‘I shouldn’t have said it’ after calling Kail Lowry expletives

Chris Lopez admitted he “shouldn’t have” called his baby mama Kail Lowry profanities. Pic credit: MTV

Kail Lowry shared screenshots of explicit texts from her baby daddy Chris Lopez calling her profane names, and now he’s saying he “shouldn’t have said it.”

Kail recently returned from a vacation in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, where she took some time to answer fan questions while enjoying her Caribbean island resort.

The mom of four took to Instagram stories to answer the Q&A.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

One of Kail’s followers asked her, “Have any of your baby dads called you names[?]”

Kail Lowry shares explicit texts from baby daddies calling her names

Rather than answer the question directly, Kail let a photo do the talking.

She shared a screenshot of one text that read, “F**k you h*e” and another that said, “You getting the kids Saturday so please cut your s**t go be a c**t to someone else.”

Love Teen Mom as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

After Kail’s screenshot surfaced on Instagram, Chris took to his own Instagram account to address the texts in a Q&A.

One of Chris’s followers apparently saw Kail’s screenshots and asked him, “also why did u call kail a c**t & a h*e? she just posted screenshots. yikes chris[.]”

Chris shared the screenshot on his Instagram stories and added his own text.

Chris first included a quote that read, “They never wanna discuss what triggered you, just how you reacted.”

Kail’s screenshots of texts from her baby daddies. Pic credit: @kaillowry/Instagram

Chris Lopez takes ownership of the text to Kail Lowry

With an arrow pointing to the “F**k you h*e” text, Chris wrote, “Soo this isn’t me but I know who it is[.] Different BD 🙃” leaving either Jo Rivera or Javi Marroquin as the guilty party.

Underneath the other text, which read, “You getting the kids Saturday so please cut your s**t go be a c**t to someone else,” Chris wrote, “Even tho I said that about 3 weeks ago I shouldn’t have said it 🤷🏾‍♂️ even if you acting like one or not lol[.]”

Chris Lopez took ownership of an explicit text to Kail. Pic credit: @chrisxlopezz/Instagram

Chris also received a question from a fan about Kail’s other baby daddies, Jo and Javi. The question asked, “Are you cordial with your sons’ brothers’ fathers? I imagine that would be hard[.]”

Chris revealed that it’s not hard, after all, and that he puts the kids first. “It’s not hard lol we don’t speak but as long as there’s a respect level for the kids I don’t care 🤷🏾‍♂️”

Kail shares sons Lux, 3, and Creed, 11 months, with Chris Lopez, as well as son Isaac, 11, with Jo Rivera, and son Lincoln, 7, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

Chris puts the kids first. Pic credit: @chrisxlopezz/Instagram

Teen Mom 2 fans can catch Part One of this season’s reunion special tonight at 8/7c on MTV.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.