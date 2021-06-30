Justin Glaze reacts to the way he is portrayed on The Bachelorette

Justin Glaze pokes fun at himself for the way he’s been portrayed on The Bachelorette Pic credit: ABC

Katie Thurston has a lot of great men to choose from on this season of The Bachelorette.

However, she had to weed through some guys who were not there for the right reasons and despite all of the drama, she stuck up for herself and hasn’t let anyone take advantage of her.

Katie’s suitors have been extremely vocal and honest with her about other’s intentions and all of that drama came to a head this week when Tre revealed that Thomas was not being genuine and was more interested in becoming the next Bachelor.

After a chaotic night of conversations and deep thinking, Katie sent Thomas packing.

She had fans on the edge of their seat as she called Thomas’s name only to eliminate him due to his dishonesty.

While Bachelor Nation has had some big reactions to Katie’s season so far, no reactions have been as animated and as entertaining as contestant Justin Glaze.

Justin doesn’t just wear his heart on his sleeve, but he wears it all over his face and fans are loving every minute of his extreme facial expressions.

Justin Glaze reacts to his portrayal on The Bachelorette

The Bachelorette viewers have been plastering memes all over social media with Justin’s various expressions in response to the drama that has gone on this season.

He recently shared a post on Instagram and poked some fun at himself.

Justin shared a series of expressive photos and captioned the post, “What I thought I looked like vs what [The Bachelorette] camera man reminds me I actually look like every Monday 🤡”

Several of his followers chimed in to show love for him and appreciation of the entertainment he’s provided this season.

One fan even thinks his looks are the highlight of the show.

Fans share several funny memes highlighting Justin’s reactions

Bachelor Nation has certainly enjoyed sharing memes with Justin’s reactions.

Justin reacts to things#TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/Ziu51Tf4Op — Rosecast w/ Rim and AB (@rosecastpodcast) June 23, 2021

If the Men Tell All doesn’t have a montage of Justin’s facial expressions I don’t want it #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/cPEJOFoNof — Emily Maser (@EmilyMaser) June 29, 2021

Many related to his shocked look when Katie said Thomas’s name during the rose ceremony.

WHEN I TELL YOU I LITERALLY SCREAMED WHEN I SAW A JUSTIN REACTION ON MY TV #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/nS85lF4sz1 — To Hell and Bach 🌹 (@HellandBach) June 29, 2021

Or when he made his feelings clear about Thomas’s last minute apology in front of the group.

Others are anxiously anticipating to see what he will do once he realizes Blake Moynes showed up.

Waiting for the face Justin makes when Blake walks in the house #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/w3oqt0vDvN — destroy the patriarchy (@_thisisKen) June 29, 2021

Katie herself even joined in on the fun as she retweeted a Twitter user’s TikTok video that did a mash-up of Justin’s responses.

It’s nice to see Justin’s personality shine through and the fact that he is able to have some fun with his own portrayal on the show.

Fans can tune in to see what happens next week when the group finds out that Blake Moynes has arrived and we can anticipate some more meme material from Justin’s hilarious facial expressions.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.