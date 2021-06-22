Nick Viall thinks ‘Thomas is lying’ following recent episode of The Bachelorette

Nick Viall shows up to help Katie Thurston on The Bachelorette Pic credit: ABC

Following an intense rose ceremony on The Bachelorette where Katie Thurston said goodbye to a few more contestants, Bachelor alum Nick Viall joined her to help her determine which men were there for the right reasons.

Katie struggled with her decision to send Karl home after several of the men felt he was trying to stir up trouble when he told Katie that there were people who were there for the wrong reasons. Katie ended up going with her gut and sent him packing but the whole thing left her rattled and she was determined to get deeper with the men to ensure those remaining were genuinely interested in finding real love.

Nick joined Katie and the guys on a group date where they were pushed to reveal deep and intimate details about their lives and things they weren’t proud of in an effort to be more transparent and allow Katie to have a stronger understanding of them.

The men shared details of previous relationships, divorce, and even cheating. When it came time for Thomas to speak, he admitted to having his own “red flags” but did not get into detail about what those were.

This, along with suspicion from the men that he was only on the show with the intention of becoming the next lead on The Bachelor, caused the other contestants to become frustrated and want him gone.

Nick had a clipboard handy to take notes as he hoped to help guide Katie in the right direction based on his own impressions of the men. Following the episode and seeing Thomas’s actions, Nick shared a post on Twitter alluding to the fact that he didn’t think Thomas was being honest.

Nick Viall says ‘Thomas is lying’

Several fans tweeted live throughout the episode and were curious what notes Nick had taken to help Katie.

In a funny post, Nick shared an image on Twitter and joked about what was written down.

The photo showed Nick looking skeptical next to notes that read, “Thomas is lying.”

Several fans commented in agreement and many asked Nick why he didn’t share his feelings with Katie at the time.

Nick later clarified how he truly felt about Thomas telling his followers that he didn’t think Thomas did anything wrong during the group date.

He did say he felt that Thomas “always talked to Katie about the relationship, not with Katie about their relationship.”

Katie reacts to Thomas’s confession that he hoped to be the next lead for The Bachelor

When they finally had one-on-one time, Thomas failed to answer Katie’s question about what his “red flags” were. Instead, he dodged the direct question and seemed to be selling himself to her.

He later interrupted Aaron’s one-on-one time and tried to redeem himself with Katie. Afterward, he told the other contestants that he told Katie he was falling in love with her, which sent the other men into a tailspin.

Hunter asked Thomas straight out about his intentions of coming on the show and his hope to become The Bachelor.

Thomas replied and said, “OK, I can’t be disingenuous to you guys, and I’m not gonna be. Yes, coming into this, one of the thoughts on my mind was potentially being the next Bachelor.”

While watching Thomas make that revelation, Katie posted to Twitter with a GIF and wrote, “He said what?!”

It remains to be seen whether Katie will keep Thomas around or send him on his way. Fans can tune in to next week’s episode of The Bachelorette to find out whether he gets a rose from Katie.

