The Bachelorette spoilers: Katie Thurston gets a visit from Nick Viall

Nick Vaill will hold Katie Thurston’s potential suitors accountable on the newest episode of The Bachelorette. Pic credit: @ABC/Craig Sjodin

Katie Thurston receives a visit from former Bachelor Nick Viall in the latest episode of The Bachelorette. The reasoning behind his visit? A piggyback on the hot topic from the June 14th episode of the ABC series where Katie realized that some of the Bachelorette contestants were not participating for the right reasons.

In a new promo, Nick claimed he showed up to “hold guys accountable” and make sure they were on this journey with Katie for the right reasons.

Viall is uniquely qualified to assist Katie as she tries to figure out which men should advance forward.

He has appeared on two seasons of The Bachelorette plus Bachelor in Paradise and The Bachelor. At this point, he is a good judge of pinpointing whether or not any of the men are there to advance a potential career in the entertainment industry or were just there to amp up their social media following.

The promo also teases that Thomas may have different aspirations on his mind beyond just being with Katie.

When questioned by Hunter if he intended to go on the series with aspirations of being cast as the next Bachelor, he claimed this was an idea he considered.

Katie and Thomas grow closer

“He’s a pathalogical liar,” said one of the men off-camera.

A clip that followed showed Katie and Thomas as they kissed, as she told him she was glad that he was there.

While it has not yet been revealed if Katie will find out about Thomas’ intentions, she likely will as several of the men have stepped up with the drama that has ensued around the house causing friction for the brunette beauty who has made her position very clear for the season in her quest to find a husband.

Meanwhile, Thomas says he’s willing to do “whatever it takes” to win, “including throwing out the ‘love’ word.”

This week’s episode ended with a dramatic cocktail party, during which it was brought to her attention that some of the men might not have the “best intentions.”

Katie will not suffer fools gladly

During the second episode of the series, on more than one occasion, Katie stood her ground and let the contestants know that while she will be kind and patient with people who could be considered annoying or bothersome, there are some behaviors she will not tolerate.

“I don’t know how clear I can be about my intentions and my time, but if you are not here for me, if you are not here for an engagement, then get the f— out,” she told the group of men during a cocktail party.

“I don’t know who is here for the wrong reasons, but from what I’ve been told, there are multiple people I should be looking out for. For some of you, this might be a platform, but I’m not here to waste my time,” Katie concluded.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.