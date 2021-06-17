The Bachelorette: Katie Thurston shares ‘leaked’ rejected proposal footage

Katie Thurston teased her fans with a video that alluded to a leaked proposal from The Bachelorette on Instagram. Pic credit: @ABC/Craig Sjodin

Katie Thurston shared leaked and rejected proposal footage on Instagram, teasing Bachelorette fans with the promise of finding out if she put a ring on it at the end of her season, which concluded filming in May.

However, fans were instead treated to an adorable clip of two kids, with a little boy asking a girl of the same age if she wanted to marry him. Her reply, “No!”

“Jeez, you’re mean” he said, storming off and throwing a paper heart on the floor as the little girl yelled after him how sorry she was.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

The Nest doorbell video was shared by Leah Sherriff. Katie reposted the clip as a way to joke about the speculation that Katie walked away from her Bachelorette experience with a proposal.

The brunette beauty has stated several times during the first two episodes of her season that has aired thus far that she headed into this experience looking for a husband. She made her intentions very clear during episode one, upon first meeting her men.

In the second episode, after learning that there might be some contestants who were not there for the right reasons, Katie restated her feelings, using an expletive as she yelled at the men to leave if they were not serious about the process.

Who has grabbed Katie’s interest so far?

Katie Thurston shared a Nest camera video of a little boy asking his friend to marry him, joking it was leaked proposal footage from The Bachelorette. Pic credit: @thekatiethurston/Instagram

It appears that thus far, none of the men are able to top Greg Grippo, who Katie gave both the first impression rose as well as the first solo date.

Katie told Us Weekly that she was very impressed with the way Greg handled himself right off the bat.

“What I loved about Greg is he was just true to himself, which was this very nervous, very uncomfortable guy,” she explained.

“He didn’t try and act cool or, like, be this guy that he’s not. He was just like, ‘This is me and I’m really freaking scared.’ And I thought it was really endearing, you know? And I could tell as long as he opened up, there was something more there. And so I thought, you know, giving him the first impression rose would give him that validation of, ‘I’m into you. Let’s figure this out,’” Katie concluded.

This Bachelorette is keeping it real

Katie has taken charge of her season like no other Bachelorette before her. Other than making it clear about what she will and will not tolerate from a relationship, she has also surprised viewers with being an open book when it comes to her true feelings.

She took on her haters in an Instagram video, saying that she was tired of being told how much people didn’t like her hair or the way she dressed.

“All right, I’m creating a new rule for myself,” she said. “Anyone who wants to message me about my part, or my fashion or lack thereof, I’m just gonna block you.”

“I mean, I know a lot of you guys don’t have any hate about it,” Katie acknowledged of her followers, who likely were just trying to pass on some advice. “They’re just giving me friendly suggestions, but when you get them every day, it’s just like, damn.”

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.