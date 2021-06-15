Katie Thurston’s zodiac sign hints at who she may end up with on The Bachelorette

Katie Thurston is a Capricorn and this may impact her compatibility with some of the men on The Bachelorette. Pic credit: ABC

Katie Thurston is already hitting it off with some of her men on The Bachelorette, and viewers are paying close attention to which ones she has the strongest connections with.

Viewers only get to witness short snippets of conversations with the contestants, and it can be hard to get a good read on them.

However, there is another way to determine how compatible Katie and her contestants are without footage.

Astrology, whether you believe it or not, can be a fun way to see how far her men will go.

Katie Thurston is a Capricorn

Katie’s birthday is January 3, and her sun sign is Capricorn. Capricorns are strong and witty but also have a sensitive side deep down and love to let out their quirky side around the right person.

There are some Capricorn traits that Katie doesn’t line up with like shyness and seriousness so it’s likely that she also aligns with her moon sign, whatever that may be.

In love, Capricorns are known for guarding their heart. Especially during their younger years, they struggle to settle down and open up.

However, it seems that Katie is now ready to find the one, and as a Capricorn, she requires someone to be direct with her while appealing to her softer time.

Based on this, it’s time to see who’s compatible with Katie.

Which contestants are astrologically compatible with Katie?

Frontrunner Greg Grippo was born on June 5, making his sun sign Gemini.

Gemini are known for having fun and youthful personalities. The twin sign also indicates that he may have two sides to him.

While it could serve as a warning, it could also explain his ability to laugh and joke with Katie at one minute and have a deep, emotional conversation with her the next.

In regard to compatibility, Geminis and Capricorns are polar opposites. Sometimes opposites attract though, and that appears to be the case for Greg and Katie.

Greg may be open to knock down Katie’s walls and be the one but because of their different approach to love, they may struggle down the road.

Justin Glaze is also a Gemini so he’ll have to look out for the same pitfalls.

Connor Brennan, AKA cat man, is a Pisces. This means he’s in touch with his sensitive side and his creativity.

Capricorns appreciate Pisces’ compassion while Pisces love Capricorns’ wit and humor. Their relationship will have a slow start but only grow over time, making Connor a good match for Katie.

Andrew Spencer is an Aquarius with a Capricorn cusp. With Aquarius’s ethereal nature, it may seem a Capricorn could crush an Aquarius within seconds. Andrew will just have to get used to Katie’s domineering nature.

However, as the couple grows closer over time, their opposing traits will complement each other.

While it doesn’t seem like Katie’s frontrunners have natural compatibility deemed by their astrological signs, it seems like Katie’s willing to put in the work to make these relationships work.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.