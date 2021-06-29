The Bachelorette: Katie Thurston worried Blake Moynes using her for another 15 minutes of fame

Katie Thurston allowed Blake Moynes to join the men of her season to see if they had a love connection but worried he was using her for another 15 minutes of fame Pic credit: ABC

Katie Thurston was surprised by the appearance of Blake Moynes during the June 28 episode of The Bachelorette where the Canadian native tried to make a love connection for a third time on the reality dating franchise.

Blake attempted to find love with Clare Crawley during her season but was disappointed after she fell hard for Dale Moss. He later wooed Tayshia Adams but was unsuccessful in that quest for love as well.

Tayshia went on to accept a ring from Zac Clark.

After Katie got over her initial surprise, Blake spoke to her from his heart.

“I promise you that if it came down to the end and we connected the way that I think that we might, we would be engaged at the end of this,” Blake told Katie.

Katie was quizzical at Blake’s passionate plea as he tried to stake a place during this season.

Katie pondered Blake’s intentions

Katie pondered why Blake had returned for a third time to the series, when he had been so unsuccessful previously.

She pointed out that he may have returned to the show to get another 15 minutes of fame.

Blake responded and tried to alleviate her fears.

“I wish that I could have met you in another circumstance,” he told her. “This is the last place I want to do this. The risk of this going terribly and me looking like a complete idiot is high, but the reward is so much greater than that risk for me. I would regret (it) forever if I didn’t do this.”

After a rose ceremony where Katie sent home Christian, Conor C., David, Justin and Thomas, Katie went to Blake’s hotel room.

She said to Blake, “I have to really follow my gut. Given where things are at and how I’m feeling, if you want to stay I’d like you to join and see if this becomes something if that interests you.”

This isn’t the first time Katie and Blake have crossed paths

Katie and Blake have crossed paths prior to his appearance on her season of The Bachelorette.

Katie revealed that Blake sent her a DM on Instagram following her appearance on Matt James’ season of The Bachelor. He commended her on her “bold personality” and offered his friendship.

She did not think this was odd as once a cast member is booted off the show, they are allowed to contact one another.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.