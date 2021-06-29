The Bachelorette viewers react to the Rose Ceremony when Katie Thurston called Thomas Jacobs’ name

The Bachelorette fans were shocked to hear Katie call Thomas’s name during the rose ceremony Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelorette viewers had quite the response when Katie Thurston called out Thomas Jacobs’ name during last night’s rose ceremony.

The controversy surrounding Thomas’s intentions being on the show took over the majority of the episode as the men debated on the right thing to do in regard to telling Katie about Thomas’s initial goal of becoming the next Bachelor lead.

Tre made the decision during his one on one time with Katie to warn her of Thomas’s goals in an effort to be open and honest with her. Andrew S. did not agree with starting the drama and felt the group needed to trust Katie to make her own decisions, however, he was overruled.

After being warned about Thomas’s manipulation, Katie had a private conversation with him and then several conversations with the other contestants regarding the situation. Katie was clearly torn about what to do and was disappointed to hear the men’s revelations as she had felt a strong connection to Thomas and felt they could have had something special.

Fans were on pins and needles as Katie handed out each of her roses during the rose ceremony and many were hoping she said goodbye to Thomas.

As Katie held her last rose of the evening, she said Thomas’s name before the scene cut to a commercial break, and Bachelor Nation was beside themselves.

Fans react after hearing Katie Thurston say Thomas Jacobs’ name during rose ceremony

As Katie said Thomas’s name while holding the final rose of the evening, Bachelor Nation erupted and couldn’t believe what they had just heard.

Several viewers took to Twitter to share their shock and outrage.

Fans shared several funny memes as they were in disbelief at hearing Thomas’s name after all of the drama that unfolded.

Me watching Thomas get called for a rose #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/G4qydNcTKW — Brett S. Vergara (@BrettSVergara) June 29, 2021

One follower also shared the funny reactions of all of the guys when they heard Thomas’s name being called.

The guys when they thought Thomas was staying. #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/ttGVcg6WZk — Hey Can I Steal Your For A Sec? (@CanIStealYou_) June 29, 2021

Katie Thurston sends Thomas Jacobs packing

In an epic move, despite Bachelor Nation thinking Thomas had secured the final rose, Katie sent him packing.

As he approached her to get his rose, she took a step back from him and made it clear that she’d had enough of his lies.

She said, “You told me things that I wanted to hear. What I learned about you tonight is that you’re selfish, unkind, and a liar. Your Bachelor audition ends tonight, so get out.”

The guys appeared to all breathe a collective sigh of relief along with all of the fans watching the moment unfold.

While Katie stood her ground and put an end to the Thomas drama, the guys have no idea that she then decided to tell late comer Blake Moynes that she wanted him to stay.

Fans can tune in to next week’s episode of The Bachelorette to find out what happens when the guys realize that Blake has arrived and he wants to win over Katie just as much as they do.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.