Julia Trubkina sparks pregnancy speculation amongst 90 Day Fiance viewers with latest pic

Is Julia Trubkina expecting a baby with Brandon Gibbs?

That’s what 90 Day Fiance fans say after seeing her latest photo.

This year was Julia’s first year celebrating the Fourth of July holiday as an American citizen.

To commemorate the event, Julia and her husband, Brandon Gibbs, visited Virginia Beach for sun and fun.

Brandon posted photos of their excursion on Instagram, depicting the couple posing for pics in front of the ocean.

The duo looked happy in the snaps, dressed appropriately for a hot day at the beach.

Brandon wore a casual button-down shirt and shorts with slides, while Julia opted for a yellow sundress and matching sandals.

Julia and Brandon spark pregnancy rumors

Brandon and Julia’s hand placement in the second slide in Brandon’s carousel of photos is what caught 90 Day Fiance fans’ attention.

In the pic, Brandon and Julia each placed one hand across Julia’s midsection, almost as if cradling a baby bump.

Brandon’s second slide was shared to @90dayfianceupdate’s Instagram feed with the caption, “Julia and Brandon…Are you thinking what I’m thinking?”

90 Day Fiance fans think Julia is pregnant

Fellow 90 Day Fiance fans headed to the comments to sound off, where many agreed that it looked like Julia was expecting a child.

“?? Baby?” asked @terrishumway.

Another Instagram user congratulated Julia, assuming that she is pregnant.

Others were convinced that Julia and Brandon are expectant parents, writing, “Baby on board,” “She prego,” and “Baby on the way.”

90 Day Fiance fans share their thoughts. Pic credit: @90dayfianceupdate/Instagram

Skeptics think Julia and Brandon are clout-chasing

Others, however, doubted that Julia had a bundle of joy on the way and accused her and Brandon of posing to make it seem like a cryptic pregnancy announcement for clout.

“They just are putting that assumption out there to keep followers interested,” wrote @the_only_kitkat_19.

One 90 Day Fiance viewer accused the couple of posting clickbait, while another called the photo an “Attention grabber.”

Some fans had doubts. Pic credit: @90dayfianceupdate/Instagram

Julia admitted she and Brandon might not have kids together

Julia has previously opened up about wanting to start a family with Brandon.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, the Russian native told her fans and followers that she and Brandon “may never have children.”

After years of being bombarded with questions about having a baby, Julia addressed the topic on Instagram.

In her post, she told her followers that after being married for several years, she wasn’t “obliged” to have babies.

Julia mentioned that she was suffering from some health issues at the time, adding that she and Brandon weren’t actively trying to have a baby, as it wasn’t a goal of theirs.

“We may never have children,” Julia wrote in her post’s caption. “No one knows what’s going on with us. Now we are solving important questions about the future. And I will deal with my health issues.”

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.