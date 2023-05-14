90 Day Fiance: Julia Trubkina says she and Brandon Gibbs ‘may never have children’

If there’s one thing 90 Day Fiance star Julia Trubkina isn’t concerned with right now, it’s having kids with her husband, Brandon Gibbs.

The Russian native apparently has been bombarded with questions about starting a family with her American husband, and she’s had enough.

Taking to her Instagram feed, Julia shared a photo of herself and Brandon sharing a kiss. The couple shared a sweet embrace outside for the professional shot, with a tree-lined path acting as the backdrop of the photo.

In the caption of the post, Julia made mention of starting a family with Brandon for the first time, something that’s apparently been on 90 Day Fiance viewers’ minds a lot more than it’s been on hers.

Julia wrote, “Baby This is the first time I want to start talking about it .3 years from marriage or 10 years.it does not oblige anyone to have children.”

“We didn’t try to make children,we didn’t have that goal. I think the time when people decide that they want children should not depend on society or stereotypes,” she added.

90 Day Fiance star Julia Trubkina opens up about having children with Brandon Gibbs

“We may never have children.no one knows what’s going on with us.now we are solving important questions about the future.and I will deal with my health issues,” Juila continued. “Also I’m need to work out the problems about children in I’m head.in general, everything is gradual 🩵❤”

90 Day Fiance viewers may remember that Julia and Brandon copped to never using condoms. Brandon confessed that they are “not fun” to use, which likely had some of their fans and critics assuming they may have been trying to have kids.

However, Julia admitted at the time that she wasn’t ready for children after she and Brandon had a pregnancy scare… and after Brandon’s mom, Betty, urged Julia to take the proper precautions to “make sure that there are no children yet.”

Julia also spoke of her health issues in her caption, which may part of the reason she and Brandon aren’t interested in starting a family at the moment… or at all.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, last year Julia told her Instagram followers that her health was “deteriorating.”

“Most likely I will have to go to the hospital for a few days,” Julia added in a caption of a post, dated July 20, 2022.

Julia didn’t elaborate any further on what type of health issues she was facing.

Brandon and Julia joked about having babies in a lighthearted video with Brandon’s parents Ron and Betty

Though they may not be having children of their own, Brandon and Julia had some fun in a post earlier this year, poking fun at the topic.

Brandon and his mom, Betty, shared the video on Instagram, which showed Brandon and Julia sharing a kiss outside his parents’ home.

“When we decided to give parents Grandbabies!” read the text over the video.

Meanwhile, Brandon’s parents, Betty and Ron, came into view, each holding baby German Shephard puppies in their arms.

Brandon captioned the lighthearted video, “this day came😁💖”

The Season 4 finale and Part 1 of the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Tell All air on Sunday, May 14 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.