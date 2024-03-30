90 Day Fiance star Julia Trubkina is now officially an American citizen

After years of waiting and some roadblocks along the way, Julia Trubkina is now officially a citizen of the United States.

The 90 Day Fiance star announced the exciting news on social media ahead of Easter weekend.

The Russian native uploaded a photo of herself on the stairs of the Walter E. Hoffman U.S. Courthouse in Norfolk, Virginia, in an Instagram post on Friday.

In the caption, Julia wrote, “I am an American citizen 🇺🇸 this is how my year began, a big step in my new life! #90dayfiance.”

Julia held an American flag in one hand and her citizenship certificate in the other with a huge smile on her face in the pic.

The 30-year-old dog trainer received a ton of support on her post, with her friends, family, followers, and fellow 90 Day Fiance castmates congratulating her on the feat.

Among Julia’s castmates to wish her well were Kobe Blaise, Anny Francisco and her husband Robert Springs, Thais Ramone, Paola Mayfield, and Steven Frend.

Julia Trubkina’s husband, Brandon Gibbs, helped her obtain her U.S citizenship

One of Julia’s Instagram followers also congratulated her and asked whether she used a lawyer or did all the paperwork on her own.

“We did everything by ourselves,” Julia confirmed.

Pic credit: @juliatrubkina1993/Instagram

By “we,” we assume Julia is referring to her American husband, Brandon Gibbs, whom she married in April 2020 during Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance.

But although Brandon helped her through the time-consuming process, Julia’s husband of four years wasn’t present when she was granted citizenship.

In her Instagram Stories, Julia provided some more details about the exciting event.

She uploaded a photo of one of her German Shepherds with an American flag in its mouth and, in the caption, noted that she couldn’t believe how many “nice words” she received in the comments of her post, thanking everyone for their support.

Julia explains the citizenship process to 90 Day Fiance fans

In another slide, Julia filmed herself as she went into detail about the process. She explained that she took the 100-question reading and writing test, something that admittedly scared her.

But Julia passed with flying colors, with zero mistakes.

“So I’m so happy and so proud of myself,” Julia added, again thanking everyone for their support.

Julia’s next slide featured a photo of her and a female friend posing on the staircase of the courthouse.

In the caption, Julia thanked her companion for being with her during the ceremony. A final slide included a selfie of Julia and her friend, and in the caption, she noted, “Brandon was not with me at the ceremony.”

Julia feared deportation and faced some distressing events ahead of her happy news

Julia’s happy news comes on the heels of some harrowing news from 2023. In an Instagram Story last year, Julia shared that her personal belongings — including her passport, cards, cash, and important documents — were stolen from her car.

The thief reportedly used Julia’s cards to buy McDonald’s and gas, and eventually, her bag turned up on her neighbor’s property.

In 2022, Julia spoke about issues with her green card after Brandon failed to file for a renewal six months before hers expired.

Because of Brandon’s failure to file, Julia was scared she was facing deportation, but that’s all water under the bridge for her now.

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.