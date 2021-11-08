Julia Trubkina shares photos from her first stand up comedy gig, Brandon Gibbs shows support

90 Day Fiance star Julia Trubkina reveals how her first standup comedy gig went and how her husband Brandon Gibbs supported her. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Julia Trubkina showed off her comedy chops by performing stand-up and her husband Brandon Gibbs was by her side to support her.

Julia has been known for her witty comments on 90 Day Fiance so she decided to take those skills to the stage and it seemingly paid off.

Julia posted a picture of herself on stage holding a mic in one hand and leaning on the mic stand with another.

The picture was seemingly taken from the audience, likely by Brandon.

Julia revealed how her performance went in the caption of her post.

She wrote, “my first stand-up performance. I’m honestly proud of myself. great compliment for me people laughed, and I felt good doing it. 💙🎤I wrote jokes myself in English.”

Julia Trubkina receives support from her family following her standup gig

Julia’s family showed up in the comments section to show their support of Julia’s most recent pursuit.

Her husband, Brandon, exclaimed, “You did great for your first time!”

Julia replied, “thanks for supporting me in all my silly ideas.”

Pic credit: @juliatrubkina1993/Instagram

Julia’s mom, Elena Trubkina, also congratulated her daughter.

She wrote, “Daughter, congratulations on the first performance !! May luck always accompany you !! But you need to work, work and work))).”

Pic credit: @juliatrubkina1993/Instagram

While Julia may not be preparing for a full-time career in standup comedy, fans are wondering if it’s something she’d ever do again.

When one fan asked if Julia plans on hitting the stage again, Julia replied that she does plan on performing more standup comedy.

Pic credit: @juliatrubkina1993/Instagram

Based on how excited viewers were to hear that Julia performed, she may even post about future gigs that she does on social media.

Julia Trubkina and Brandon Gibbs on 90 Day Fiance

Brandon and Julia were first featured on 90 Day Fiance Season 8.

At the time, Julia moved to America to live with Brandon and his parents on their farm. Julia got more than she bargained for when she discovered she wouldn’t be allowed to share a room with her fiance and would be expected to do farm work.

Julia clashed with Brandon’s parents from time to time and Brandon struggled to stand up for her when she needed him to.

Fortunately, they overcame those obstacles and tied the knot.

They were then featured on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 6. Julia dealt with the pressure of applying for citizenship.

Once she got her green card, she then pondered what kind of career she could have in the US. Additionally, the pair debated about moving off the farm and where they were going to live.

While Julia wanted to move to Las Vegas, the pair settled on Richmond, Virginia.

It seems that Julia and Brandon are still going strong and supporting each other in all their endeavors.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus on TLC.