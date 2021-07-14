90 Day Fiance viewers think Ron and Betty are mad about Brandon and Julia leaving the farm

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers reacted to Brandon and Julia telling Ron and Betty about moving out Pic credit: TLC

During the last episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Brandon and Julia broke the news to Brandon’s parents Ron and Betty that they would be moving out in two week’s time.

Brandon and Julia thought it would be a good idea to surprise Ron and Betty with the news that they were moving out by taking them to the new apartment under the guise that it was just a walkthrough.

Ron and Betty did not have a good reaction before or after finding out the news that they were moving out.

Viewers had their own thoughts on the manner in which Brandon and Julia told Ron and Betty as well as Ron and Betty’s reaction to the announcement.

Viewers weighed in Ron and Betty Gibbs’ reaction to Brandon Gibbs and Julia Trubkina leaving the farm

Betty and Ron have been trying hard to get Brandon and Julia to stay on the farm and help them. They’ve forced a number of guilt trips on the young couple who are just over it.

While touring the “potential” apartment before learning that they signed the lease, it was obvious that Betty had her suspicions. She made snide comments about the size of the room, the views, and the aesthetic.

One viewer pointed out that Julia’s room at Brandon’s house is packed full of family memorabilia.

In a statement accompanied by a meme, they said, “Betty telling them the room is too small when she thought Julia’s room packed with their memorabilia at their farm was perfectly fine.”

Ron and Betty love letting Brandon and Julia know that without them they will have to do all the farm work themselves. They passive-aggressively repeated that point after learning they were moving out, which annoyed viewers.

One Twitter user spoke on their annoyance by saying, “I have an idea. If you don’t want to work the farm, then sell the farm.”

Another person on Twitter pointed out that Julia and Brandon essentially gave Ron and Betty two weeks’ notice.

Will Brandon Gibbs and Julia Trubkina make it on their own?

Brandon is the only person with an income in his relationship with Julia and he has a fixed income as a pest control worker.

Julia has her work permit but has not yet found a job although she appears very motivated to make a life on their own work at all costs.

Their ability to succeed on their own will rely on their teamwork, budgeting, and maturity.

Viewers will have to keep watching 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? this season to find out how it all pans out.

