A hilariously photoshopped picture of Brandon’s dad Ron led 90 Day Fiance critics to discuss the latest fight they had

After a 90 Day Fiance critic posted hilariously photoshopped version of Brandon’s dad angry, a debate was started about their latest argument. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance critics discussed Brandon’s latest fight with his parents on Happily Ever After? after a hilariously photoshopped picture of his dad Ron looking angry was made.

Viewers have seen Brandon’s parents angry and disappointed several times throughout their time on the show over Brandon and Julia’s wishes and actions not aligning with theirs.

This particular fight was over Betty and Ron’s blatant disregard for Brandon and Julia’s direct wishes to not have a celebration of their wedding. Betty and Ron took Ron’s 70th birthday as a chance to also make it about Brandon and Julia when they specifically told them not to do that.

The fight carried on at their house when Brandon confronted his parents and told them he and Julia were moving out as soon as possible, which greatly angered Ron and Betty.

A well-known 90 Day Fiance fan page, @90dayrando, took this latest fight between Brandon and his parents as an opportunity to make a hilarious meme about Ron angry.

90 Day Fiance critics use a humorous meme of Ron to react to the fight between Brandon and his parents

The comical meme that was made out of Ron being angry during his fight with Brandon got over 300 likes and 35 comments.

The hilarious meme depicted Ron engaged in a verbal fight with Brandon, but the creator made his eyes glow red and added the caption, “RON MODE ACTIVATED.”

A subsequent debate was initiated by the funny meme about Brandon’s relationship with his parents. Some think that Brandon and Julia are totally ungrateful while others feel that Ron and Betty are too controlling.

Either way viewers see it, there were strong feeling on both sides of thought.

One critic said, “Betty wasted $$ on that beautiful cake & wedding stuff..Julia is here to further her career..Ron & Betty will never give them $$ for an apt now..Julia will have to work to help pay.”

The critic went on to say, “[Julia] is so mean & hostile w/Brandons friends & family..she wants to get him alone..to control him..theres no love there.”

More fans shared their thoughts, featured below.

90 Day Fiance critics gave their opinion on the relationship Brandon has with his parents and on their latest fight. Pic credit: @90dayrando/Instagram

Will Brandon and Julia actually move out?

Julia recently got her permit to work in the United States so if she can provide an income along with Brandon’s salary, then they have a good chance at moving out.

The problem is that Betty and Ron really don’t want them to go and want them to see the benefits of living with them on the farm, but it seems like Brandon and Julia are over it.

Viewers will have to continue watching to see the fallout from the latest fight between Brandon and his parents.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.