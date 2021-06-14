Some Happily Ever After? couples worked through their issues while others caused more tension. Pic credit: TLC

The couples on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? are still trying to navigate their lives and relationships so that their stressors don’t overwhelm them and they can keep their love going. Unfortunately, it is not working for several couples and tensions are at an all-time high.

On episode 8, there was a lot of strain from both internal and external sources for different couples, but there were also some breakthrough moments as well.

A few of the couples worked through their issues while others let things escalate.

Some of the couples are going through a lot of strife

Tiffany spoke with her mother Maggie about Ronald wanting her and the kids to go to South Africa for Christmas, a time that Tiffany loves spending with family. Maggie brought up many of Ronald’s red flags and urged her daughter to make the choice to stay for the holidays.

Tiffany decided she would get an open ended ticket to South Africa and set a return date based on Ronald’s behavior.

Angela’s continued smoking was very disappointing for her weight loss surgery doctor to hear and he urged her to quit because smoking is very risky. Angela tried to heed the caution by having a hypnotherapy session to hopefully stop smoking.

Angela is also very mad at Michael for not supporting her through her surgeries and choosing to give her the cold shoulder.

Angela enjoyed what could potentially be her last cigarette as she went into her hypnotherapy session. Pic credit: TLC

Natalie, Mike, and Trish continued their argument about Natalie taking offense to a lot of the things Trish said and did. Natalie didn’t explain her frustrations well which angered Trish and Mike and then she didn’t say a word on the way to the airport or at the airport and did not say bye to Trish. Mike was furious and disappointed at Natalie’s behavior.

Elizabeth met up with her sisters Becky and Jen to try and squash the drama from their fight on the boat. Becky laid out why she does not like Andrei and Elizabeth told her to respect him. Becky agreed she would not engage with Andrei but if he engages with her first she will continue to fight with him.

Some couples made an effort to improve their situation

Asuelu and Kalani went to a sex shop and bought items to make their romantic getaway spicier. When they got to where they were staying, they immediately kicked out the film crew and had their alone time.

Kalani also wanted to talk with Asuelu about their communication issues, and the pair made progress after doing a few communication exercises for couples. Kalani expressed her anxiety over feeling like she has to tell Asuelu about seeing a divorce lawyer.

Brandon and Julia were very upset that Brandon’s parents threw them a wedding reception when they specifically asked them not to. The argument escalated when Brandon made it clear to his parents that that kind of disrespect from them is driving him and Julia away.

Brandon then brought up the fact that they want to move out sooner rather than later. Julia was happy with Brandon for setting clear boundaries with his parents and staying firm on their intentions.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.