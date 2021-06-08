90 Day Fiance spoiler: Did Angela Deem actually quit smoking?

Angela Deem claims she will be having her last cigarette on the next episode of Happily Ever After?, but did she actually quit? Pic credit: TLC

In next week’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Angela Deem claims she will be having her last cigarette after the doctor told her she has to be smoke-free in order to have her facelift and neck lift surgery.

But did Angela actually quit successfully?

Angela posted a video in her car in LA where a cigarette could clearly be seen in her hand that was on the steering wheel. So Angela has not quit.

It is possible that she was able to stop for as long as it took to be approved for the surgery and then went right back to smoking. Or she could have failed at quitting and hasn’t had the surgery yet as a result.

A lot is on the line for Angela to quit smoking

Angela was supposed to quit smoking before her weight loss and breast lift and reduction surgery because smoking increases the risk of infection and wounds not healing properly, but Angela was smoking right up until and after her surgeries.

Angela’s plastic surgeon for the facelift was the only one to put his foot down and tell Angela that he needed a clean nicotine test before he would accept her as a patient because her smoking poses a major liability.

Viewers will see whether Angela was indeed able to stop smoking successfully enough to be approved for the surgery, but it is for certain that she is still smoking now.

Whether it was intentional or not, Angela’s camera caught her red handed with a lit cigarette while she was driving in LA.

A cigarette could be seen between Angela’s fingers as she took a video while driving in LA. Pic credit: @deemangela/Instagram

Angela has more to worry about than just smoking this season on Happily Ever After

Angela’s husband Michael is furious at Angela for not having her priorities straight in his mind. As they await the results of their spousal visa application, Michael wanted Angela to focus on ways they could have a baby together, not getting multiple plastic surgeries that he thinks she doesn’t need.

Angela’s neck and facelift surgery will cost $25,000 and when Michael told his family that they all agreed that Angela was being selfish. Michael said he wanted to distance himself from her for a bit.

Angela will have to try and find balance between getting herself to where she wants to be physically and making her husband happy.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.