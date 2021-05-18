90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After fans bash Angela Deem for smoking a cigarette the day of her surgery

Viewers lash out at Angela Deem for her behavior. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? fans are lashing out at Angela Deem after her behavior on the latest episode.

Since the season began, we’ve watched her prepare for weight loss surgery, but Angela is finding it difficult to let go of her unhealthy lifestyle. During her consultation, the reality TV personality was told to lay off the cigarettes and eat healthily, but she disobeyed both orders.

The doctor warned her once again that disobeying the rules could have adverse effects during surgery. Still, during the latest episode of the show, fans were shocked to find out that Angela decided to smoke a cigarette the morning of her surgery.

Angela Deem puts her surgery in jeopardy

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star confessed to feeling nervous on the day of her surgery, but fans have no sympathy for the 54-year-old.

“Today is surgery day. You know it’s not just one surgery now, I’m getting the sleeve done, I’m getting breast reduction, and I’m starting to realize oh my my God, I’m gonna be under anesthesia a while, and anything can go wrong when you’re under,” noted Angela. “Your blood pressure could drop, you could stop breathing, and that’s scaring me.”

After realizing the dangers of what could go wrong, viewers were shocked to find out that she actually disobeyed the pre-surgery protocols once again. Not only did the TLC personality have a cigarette the morning of her surgery, but she also lied to the doctors about it.

“I followed most of the protocols, but this morning yes I did, I broke down and smoked…” confessed the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star. “Oh my God, if the doctors found out I smoked one cigarette, they would cancel that surgery no ifs, buts, done!”

Fans lash out at Angela for disobeying doctors orders

After Angela lied about her actions pre-surgery, she was wheeled into surgery, but in true form, her behavior left fans annoyed and upset.

As they tried to get the oxygen mask on her face, Angela claimed she didn’t want to wear it, despite the doctor telling her it was mandatory. Eventually, the anesthesia kicked in, and she was in dreamland, but her doctor reiterated just how serious the complications could be due to her smoking habit.

Dr. Samuel Kashan noted, “Angela’s been smoking for 40 plus years that she tells me, which is horrible for surgery because it can increase infection, it can decrease healing rate. Worst-case scenario, there’s a leak from the staple line where it causes massive infection which may eventually result in death.”

After viewers realized the carelessness of Angela’s behavior, they took to Twitter to bash the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star.

Every time Angela talks about being scared she won't wake up I roll my eyes because girl, you were not scared enough to stop smoking #90DayFiance #HappilyEverAfter pic.twitter.com/i7wbXRN1QE — Mrs. Rated It (@rated_it) May 18, 2021

Angela smokes, drinks and lives life like a truck driver in a CSI eps, and thinks lipo is going to make her healthy. #90DayFiance #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter #90DayFiancePillowTalk pic.twitter.com/VWUXnMRAnD — Anastasiabeaverhousen (@Justheretotwe11) May 17, 2021

Angela can't breathe with the oxygen on her mouth because it's not filled with smoke. Stick a cig in there and she'll be fine.#90DayFiance#90DayFianceHappilyEver#90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter#90DayFianceHEA pic.twitter.com/tuNaXhxQh3 — Jolie Hepburn (@JolieHepburn) May 17, 2021

To see how Angela’s journey plans out, be sure to keep tuning in.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.