90 Day Fiance: Why Angela Deem’s surgeon Dr. David Saddat refused to operate

The self-proclaimed queen of 90 Day Fiance met her match on the sneak peek of Sunday’s all-new episode when her plastic surgeon, Dr. David Saddat, absolutely refused to operate on her. Dr. Saddat’s strict guidelines brought about rave reviews from fans.

Angela has already undergone a gastric sleeve and breast reduction, which went well and had no complications even though she smoked up until the day of surgery.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers were thrilled to see someone in the medical field stand up to the Georgia peach and her laissez-faire attitude on smoking.

Dr. Saddat stood up to Angela

TLC fans watched as they saw the grandma make a visit to Dr. Saddat for a facelift and chin liposuction due to her “turkey gobble.” But episode six was a breath of fresh air as the doctor put his foot down, denying the reality star surgery after he questioned her about her smoking habits.

Dr. Saddat bluntly told his patient he wanted to test her for nicotine use, and even though Angela became very defensive, the doctor stood his ground.

Angela tried her best to use her Southern charm, telling the doctor, “This wobble has grown bigger over the years. My skin is going to be down to the ground like an 80-year-old woman. If Michael got to the states before it was fixed, I’d be mortified.” But no amount of begging got her the end result she wanted.

Angela’s surgery is dangerous if she smokes

Dr. Saddat spoke openly to the TLC star saying, “Smoking and this procedure don’t go together. You have to stop smoking for four weeks. The blood vessels that give oxygen to the skin to heal, choke; so blood doesn’t get to that level. Its’ called tissues necrosis.”

The Beverly Hills professional went on to drive the facts home, saying, “This is dangerous. I’m not doing this surgery until you prove to me you won’t touch a cigarette for the next four weeks. As of now, you are not my patient. I will not take that risk with you.”

Naturally, Angela did not take the news well, but Dr. Saddat stopped her in her tracks, telling cameras, “People feel entitled because it is cosmetic surgery. But if she quits, we can make her happy.”

Michael still wants children instead of a hot wife

Angela already had a lot on her plate, especially after revealing to her husband, Michael Ilesanmi, that the bill for the cosmetic procedure would be $25,000. Michael made it clear he would rather the money be used for a baby, but little does he know there is no stork delivery in the couple’s future.

To add insult to injury, the plastic surgeon asked Angela to sign a contract promising that she would quit her bad habit once and for all. But the 90 Day Fiance star was hesitant when she read she would have to pay the doctor $1,500 if she broke the contract. Only time will tell if she can suppress the addiction to nicotine and successfully go through with the surgery.

