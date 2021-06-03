90 Day Fiance fans noticed Angela Deem still keeps a lighter in her bra

Angela’s doctors have warned her not to keep smoking if she wants to heal properly, but 90 Day Fiance noticed that she still keeps a lighter in her bra. Pic credit: TLC

Angela from 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is not supposed to be smoking after her multiple surgeries but she is not heeding doctor’s protocols, and fans noticed that she back to her old ways of using her bra to store her lighter.

Before her breast reduction and lift surgery, Angela was known for using her bra and cleavage as a purse and stored her cigarettes and lighter in there frequently.

On the latest episode of Happily Ever After? Angela remarked that she has been using her new walker as her purse, but fans could visibly tell that she still had a lighter in her bra.

Angela is still smoking despite her doctor’s orders not to

Angela was very resistant to the idea of quitting smoking and even tried lying to her doctors so that they would still perform her surgeries. While she was having her consultation with her weight loss surgeon he noticed that she was holding a pack of cigarettes and a lighter in her bra. He scolded her and took them from her.

Angela smoked after her first two surgeries, which upset Michael as she smoked one while talking to him.

In her consultation with her neck and facelift doctor, it looks like her smoking will be an issue again, and could prevent her from getting the surgery if she doesn’t stop. More will be revealed about that situation in the next episode.

The fans who watched the latest episode of Happily Ever After? pointed out that Angela’s lighter in her bra was clearly visible, which means Angela was back to her old ways.

Angela will have more issues than just the smoking this season

Angela will have to deal with Michael’s adamant disapproval of her different surgeries and she will need to learn how to get him into a better head space about it.

Michael wants Angela to focus on having a baby with him and stop spending their money on plastic surgery.

Angela also put the idea in Michael’s head that she will be more attractive after the surgeries so she will have more options with men, and this seed of jealousy she put in Michael’s head could spark some issues.

Angela and Michael are still waiting for the results of the spousal visa they filed, so Michael can hopefully come to America and live out their dreams as a couple.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.