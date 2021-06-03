90 Day Fiance: Angela Deem is coming across as a phony after her surgery as she advertises diet pills

Angela Deem taking ACV gummies. Pic credit: @deemangela/Instagram

Angela Deem has been a feisty personality on the 90 Day Fiance franchise and fans just can’t get enough of her over-the-top personality, tuning in each week to watch her.

TLC viewers are currently watching the new season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? The grandma decided to go under the knife even though her husband, Michael Ilesanmi, strictly forbade it. Well, anyone who knows Angela knows she was not about to let her new spouse put a kibosh on her plans to be age-defying.

But even though she is looking like she lost a ton of weight, fans are calling her out for being a hypocrite. And no, it’s not even due to her still smoking after a significant procedure.

Instead, fans have taken issue with some of her ads on Instagram.

Angela is pushing diet pills on Instagram

While wearing her blonde hair high up in a ponytail, she posted a picture looking pretty in pink. The reality star wrote, “Ad. Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies have been exactly what I needed in my routine. 2 gummies a day gives me all the benefits of ACV without the nasty taste (those benefits include things like better energy, reduced appetite between meals, glowing complexion … like, the works).”

She even encouraged her fans to click the link that would bring them to the consumer website. But TLC followers felt it was unfair for her to insinuate she lost weight with the gummies when most viewers are well aware she just had major weight loss surgery.

Angela looks like a hypocrite

Angela’s whole storyline this season has been about her health journey. She revealed to cameras that she was having trouble breathing due to the weight of her breasts and needed a reduction.

She also chose to have a gastric sleeve procedure as well. The Georgia peach loved her sweet tea and fried food, explaining she found it really hard to lose weight on her own.

Now fans are calling her out for what she told TLC cameras on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? In a confessional, the clinician said, “In the past, I’ve tried dieting, I’ve tried fat burning pills and none of it’s worked.” But now, she is promoting the very same product she spoke out against. To followers, it just doesn’t add up.

90 Day Fiance fans were quick to comment on Angela’s advertisement and they didn’t mince words. One wrote, When you get gastric surgery and still push gummies like they’re a miracle” followed by a crying/laughing emoji.

Others weighed in, pointing out that Angela Deem lost weight because she had weight loss surgery, not because she’s been taking the gummies that she’s been advertising with another commenter writing, “Hahha hm no.It’s not the gummies. It’s bariatric surgery.”

Angela was even asked, “Are [you] seriously [promoting] gummie bears for weight loss when we know for a fact your weight loss was due to SURGERY??? Who falls for these?”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Airs Sunday at 8/7c on TLC.