90 Day Fiance’s Angela Deem speaks out about surgery to Dr. Drew

Angela Deem from 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? decided to open up to Dr. Drew Pinsky about why she felt she had to undergo weight loss surgery before her husband Michael Ilesanmi arrived in the United States.

Deem had always made it perfectly clear that she wanted to be hot for her husband especially since there is not only a massive age gap between them but also a lot of water. While they tied the knot in Nigeria, they are still waiting to be able to celebrate with an American wedding.

Michael has always made it clear that he was happy with Angela’s body, especially her boobs. The reality star admitted that even though her husband was against the procedure, she still felt the need to get herself to a healthier weight, not only for her husband but for her grandbabies as well.

Angela’s weight loss surgery went well

On the most recent episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Deem underwent gastric bypass surgery and a breast reduction. Her Nigerian husband was not thrilled with her breast reduction decision, but in the end, she needed the procedure to be able to breathe better.

While speaking to Dr. Drew, the reality star revealed she lost over one hundred pounds. The mother and grandmother made it clear that the main reason for going under the knife was for her health and wellbeing, nothing else.

It seems that her larger chest has made it very difficult to breathe and of course, smoking didn’t help her case. During the live podcast, Dr. Drew mentioned that most plastic surgeons fail to inform their patients just how hard the recovery can be.

Angela committed to try and stop smoking

The good doctor also tried to convince the reality star to finally stop smoking. Dr. Drew explained that cigarette addiction was a hard one to kick but to try to take the first step to be a better role model for her grandchildren. Fans were surprised when she agreed to try nicotine gum.

Even though she successfully dodged questions about her status with her husband because of the NDA she signed, the reality star did share that Michael was still a little bit upset with her stunning transformation. Hopefully, the couple will be able to reconcile when his visa finally gets approved.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sunday at 8/7c on TLC.