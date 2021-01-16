90 Day Fiance: Angela Deem a total hottie in throwback pic

90 Day Fiance alum Angela Deem seemed nostalgic about her younger years. The wife of Michael Ilesanmi recently shared a throwback photo of herself looking quite unrecognizable.

It’s no secret that Angela is one of the many cast members who made changes in their looks recently. But her old photo seemingly proved that she’s a real head-turner, even without all the glam, back in the day.

90 Day Fiance: Angela Deem wows fans with a babelicious throwback photo

Angela Deem looked like a completely different person in her stunning throwback photo. The 90 Day Fiance veteran wowed fans with her natural beauty from many years before her reality TV fame.

Michael Ilesanmi’s wife shared the snap on her Facebook page and has since received positive remarks from fans. In the picture, a young Angela Deem beamed for the camera while wearing a white tank top. She also rocked a dark brown hair color — a far cry from her usual blonde shade.

90 Day Fiance fans were quick to praise the reality star for her striking beauty when she was younger. One commenter even compared her to actress Tatum O’Neal, which Angela seemed to agree on.

Some pointed out that Angela Deem resembles her daughter, Skyla Deem, back in the day. It’ll be interesting to see Michael Ilesanmi’s reaction to his wife’s gorgeous throwback picture.

Angela’s attempt to looking youthful again: yay or nay?

It seems Angela Deem is working hard on bringing back her youthful glow these days. Recently, the 90 Day Fiance celeb proudly showed off her transformation, which left many of her followers in awe.

Michael Ilesanmi’s better half looked stunning after a dramatic weight loss. During the Tell-All episode, Angela revealed that she’d undergo surgery to help her slim down despite her husband’s disapproval.

90 Day Fiance’s Angela Deem also had procedures done including dental work, botox, and fillers. While some find her new appearance impressive, others were more concerned about it.

Apparently, some think Angela is overdoing the weight loss, to a point where she’s starting to look unhealthy. Some also noted that Michael’s wife has been getting too much botox just like her fellow cast member Darcey Silva.

90 Day Fiance: Angela hints at upcoming spinoff?

But it looks like Angela Deem has a good reason for a makeover. The 90 Day Fiance star recently hinted that she has a big project coming up which focuses on her wellbeing.

She teased that she’s filming for a show that helps her stick to a healthier lifestyle. Many believed she was referring to her own spinoff which will feature her weight loss journey.

However, TLC has yet to confirm any of the speculations yet. One thing is for sure though. Angela Deem will be back on the small screen soon.

