90 Day Fiance: Angela Deem channels Darcey Silva with long blonde extensions and slimmer physique

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After star Angela Deem wows fans once again with yet another stunning transformation. The wife of Michael Ilesanmi seemed to take a page out of Darcey Silva’s book, particularly with her ever-changing looks.

Georgi Rusev’s fiancee has had several cosmetic procedures in the past, showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon. Is Angela following in Darcey’s footsteps?

90 Day Fiance: Angela Deem looks dashing in new look

Angela Deem continues to impress many of her followers with her new and improved appearance. The 90 Day Fiance veteran recently took to social media and shared what she looks like now.

In the photos, Michael Ilesanmi’s wife ditched her usual short locks for longer hair. Angela Deem rocked lengthy blonde hair extensions, which definitely gave her a youthful glow. She also wore very little makeup, which accentuated her smile even more.

Many couldn’t help but compare Angela Deem’s new look to that of Darcey Silva. The 90 Day Fiance celeb is also fond of changing up her appearance. Georgi Rusev’s future wife also loves wearing extra long hair extensions, usually in platinum blonde.

Aside from the closely similar hairstyle, Angela also seemed to channel Darcey’s slim figure. The twin sister of Stacey Silva has been flaunting her weight loss lately, which many find impressive. Now, it seems Angela followed suit as she confidently showed off her skinnier physique too.

Angela loving her new look — Does Michael Ilesanmi feel the same?

It’s clear that 90 Day Fiance’s Angela Deem is loving her transformation. The 90 Day Fiance celeb has been working on it for months before making a big reveal on social media. The long wait proves to be worth it for fans as she looks better than ever.

But is Michael Ilesanmi feeling the same way? Previously, the 32-year-old Nigerian disapproved of Angela’s plans of getting cosmetic surgery. He pointed out that his wife looks fine just the way she is and that there’s no need to change anything.

Still, Angela Deem insisted on pushing through with it. The 90 Day Fiance veteran allegedly had a number of procedures, including a risky weight loss surgery, dental work, and botox.

90 Day Fiance Star overdoing it?

Angela Deem’s evolving looks somehow caused concern for some of her supporters. Many 90 Day Fiance fans worry that Michael Ilesanmi’s spouse is overdoing the procedures. Others were not even impressed with her new appearance, pointing out that she looks unhealthy these days.

However, there were claims that Angela Deem is not only working on her looks but her health as well.

Last year, the 90 Day Fiance celebrity was spotted with Mama June Shannon’s manager Gina Rodriguez and her fitness trainer, Natasha Fett. It is believed that Angela has been collaborating with them to be physically fit and healthy in preparation for her own spinoff.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus on TLC.