90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? spoiler: Asuelu plans a romantic trip for Kalani but she is not impressed

Kalani is not impressed with Asuelu’s romantic getaway. Pic credit:TLC

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? stars Kalani and Asuelu are attempting to work on their rocky marriage and in doing so the Samoan native planned a romantic rendevous for his wife. However, Asuelu doesn’t seem to know much about romance or maybe he just doesn’t know his wife very well because the location he picked for them, is not exactly her idea of a romantic getaway.

We knew right away that this was not going well after realizing that the couple’s kids were also in tow for the trip. But at least Kalani’s mom came along so that they could have some alone time together.

Unfortunately, while Kalani had envisioned a lovely spa setting or even a fun trip to Vegas, her husband had something completely different in mind – a cabin in the middle of nowhere!

The destination was a complete surprise to Kalani and when they finally arrived she was less than thrilled.

Asuelu disappoints Kalani with his romantic getaway

In a sneak peek for tonight’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Asuelu and Kalani, along with her mom and two kids, packed their bags and headed off to the surprise location.

However, when they finally arrived, disappointment was evident on Kalani’s face because she had something different in mind.

“I don’t like going places where I don’t know where I’m going because of this,” noted Kalani as she pointed to her surroundings. “I thought I was going to, you know, maybe like a nice resort. I a hundred percent did not expect cabins in the middle of nowhere.”

Kalani wants Asuelu to learn about romance

Sadly for Kalani things only got worse after they checked in and she saw the inside of the cabins.

Upon walking into the room where her mom and kids would be staying, Kalani immediately commented on the unpleasant smell and even asked her mom if she had brought bleach. Then the two women quickly proceeded to wipe down the cupboards, doors, and mirrors as the 32-year-old looked around clearly unimpressed.

“I think he did a great job with trying to surprise and taking the initiative, so A for effort for Asuelu, but I’m gonna say like C-minus for the destination,” confessed the mom-of-two. “I used to do this when I was Mormon. I’d be tortured and have to drive in a bus with a bunch of other girls and we’d sleep in a cabin like this and make bracelets and s**t, so this just is not what I envisioned when it comes to sexy…”

“I don’t f**king know what goes on in his head,” added the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star. “I just wish that he could learn what romantic means.”

Check out the sneak peek below and watch tonight’s episode to see the full scene play out.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.