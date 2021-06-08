90 Day Fiance spoilers: Kalani and Asuelu visit a sex store

Kalani and Asuelu are going to visit a sex store in the hopes that it will open some new doors in their relationship. Pic credit: TLC

Amid their relationship struggles, Kalani and Asuelu will carve out some couple time on the next episode when they visit a sex store in the hopes of spicing things up.

In a clip from the upcoming episode, Asuelu picks out a whip, and Kalani says in an interview, “I think I have a complex that I just want to whip the s**t out of Asuelu.”

The couple’s marital problems have been the focus of the last two seasons of Happily Ever After?, and their sex life has come into question more this season.

Kalani expressed her dissatisfaction with their sex life after she admitted that they haven’t been sleeping in the same bed and that Asuelu takes breaks from his video games and comes into their room when he wants something sexual.

Will this visit to the sex store be what Kalani and Asuelu need to help their relationship?

Kalani and Asuelu’s troubled marriage was given a second chance after Asuelu got into a scary car accident that totaled his car. The accident made Kalani realize how much Asuelu means to her and the kids and talked about being willing to put divorce ideas aside to really work on things.

This trip to the sex store is not only for the obvious help with their sex life, but also it acts as a symbol that they are trying to make each other happy.

Their communication with each other has been dwindling, and their efforts to talk about their issues often end in fights, so their willingness to communicate better in a fun and sexual way could be a good sign.

Kalani and Asuelu will visit a sex store next episode to try and spice things up. Pic credit: TLC

There will be more drama for Kalani and Asuelu than just their sex life this season on Happily Ever After

There has been ongoing tension between Asuelu’s family and Kalani over finances, and Asuelu’s family feels like Kalani keeps them from getting more money out of Asuelu.

There have been several big fights over this already, but it looks like later this season, emotions will boil over again as old drama will fan the flames for new problems.

Kalani and Asuelu are also trying hard to buy a house of their own, and Asuelu feels like it will bring them closer together if they have their own space away from Kalani’s parent’s house. Kalani’s sister, Kolini, however, thinks that Asuelu wants his own space, so he doesn’t have to be held accountable.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.