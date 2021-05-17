90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After fans are frustrated with Kalani for complaining about Asuelu

Kalani frustrates fans by staying with Asuelu. Pic credit:TLC

We’re only four episodes into the new season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? and fans are already frustrated with Kalani and Asuelu.

The couple has been been seemingly on the brink of divorce for years, and last season viewers were convinced that Kalani would finally leave the 25-year-old, but that did not happen.

Asuelu and Kalani returned to Season 6 still married, much to the surprise of fans. As a matter of fact, they are even looking to buy a home together.

But, despite their decision to make this major step, their marriage is worse off than we thought.

Kalani and Asuelu sleep in separate bedrooms

Kalani and her sister Kolini went furniture shopping as she prepares for her new home purchase, but the outing led to some eye-opening revelations.

The 32-year-old revealed that she needed an extra room for Asuelu to play games in and sleep in at night.

“So basically how I keep the messes under control is I just have him have a whole room to himself that he does like his gaming in and he sleeps in there most of the time too,” confessed Kalani.

“So you guys generally sleep in different rooms?” Asked a clearly confused Kolini.

“Yeah, he basically comes in the room when he wants to have sex and that’s it, yeah. We have like conjugal visits at this point,” continued the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star.

As for whether there is any romance left between her and Asuelu, Kalani told her sister, “No, no there’s nothing, it feels like I live with a friend. My roommate with benefits.”

Fans are frustrated with Kalani

After making the admission to her sister, Kalani shared a bit more during her confessional. The 90 Day Fiance star revealed that until that moment in the furniture store, she had never told anyone about her and Asuelu’s sleeping arrangements.

“This is the first time telling anyone that Asuelu’s been sleeping in his game room every night. I haven’t told anyone that we haven’t been sleeping in the same bed,” commented the mom-of-two. “I guess I didn’t really realize it until I started talking about it with my sister and I think in marriage you just get used to things and you don’t really question it and I think that’s one of those things…but it just sucks.”

Kalani continued to complain about her marriage during the chat with her sister and even noted that she is continually “mommying” her husband which takes the romance out of their relationship.

However, fans question why she stays with Asuelu despite her unhappiness, and many aired their frustrations on Twitter.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.