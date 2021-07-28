90 Day Fiance: Brandon doesn’t like that Julia is trying to separate him from his parents

Julia has been trying hard to separate Brandon from his parents and Brandon doesn’t like that. Pic credit: TLC

It’s become overly apparent on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? that Julia wants nothing to do with the farm or Brandon’s parents and is pushing hard to separate him from them. That insistence doesn’t seem to be going over well with Brandon, however.

Upon eventual inheritance of the farm, Julia has already voiced her strong desire for Brandon to sell it so they can buy a big house with a pool. Brandon conversely said he would love to live on the farm and raise kids there.

After Brandon expressed the sadness he was feeling over finally leaving the farm where he grew up and where he had his fondest memories, Julia had a cold attitude toward Brandon’s vulnerability.

Julia Trubkina does not want anything to do with Brandon Gibbs’ parents farm

In a private interview while Julia and Brandon were talking about the farm Julia said some harsh things while Brandon was being sensitive about leaving. She said, “Farm is not my home. Not your home. It your parents home.”

She continued, “We never need come back farm. Because this is not like our place now. Not our problem.”

Then, while Brandon and Julia were talking to Brandon’s parents Ron and Betty, she had another outburst of insensitivity.

When Ron and Betty shared that they don’t have any help on the weekends and Brandon quickly offered for them to come by, Julia got a sour look on her face and snapped, “What do you mean we? I mean I’m like I’m fine, I’m done.”

Brandon assessed his feeling of Julia’s intentions to drive a wedge between him and his parents in a private interview. He concluded, “It hurts that Julia constantly wants to put separation between me and my parents. I think that leaving the farm is going to solve most problems between Julia and I, but I think it might cause some new ones to start.”

Julia expressed her desire to have nothing to do with the farm or Brandon’s parents after they move out. Pic credit: TLC

Julia Trubkina and Brandon Gibbs have more issues to work out this season on Happily Ever After?

In the next episode of Happily Ever After?, Julia will voice her wishes to have children soon in front of a few of Brandon’s friends during their house warming party.

This news will take Brandon by surprise because having babies is not something they have talked about yet.

It seems like Brandon and Julia have a lot to communicate about in order to get on the same page with their hopes and dreams while being realistic.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.