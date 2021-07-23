90 Day Fiance: Julia Trubkina and Brandon Gibbs have ‘plans to buy a house’ so they can take their dog Simba

Brandon Gibbs and Julia Trubkina moved into a new apartment on the latest episode and now have “plans to buy a house.” Pic credit: TLC

If you’ve been watching this season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, you know that the living situation of Brandon Gibbs and Julia Trubkina has been a major source of tension since the Russian beauty first stepped foot in America.

From being forbidden to share a room with her fiance, to being forced to care for the animals in early hours of the morning, Julia has never been shy about her displeasure of living on the family farm.

However, despite his wife’s desperate pleas to leave, Brandon was in debt and getting off the farm wasn’t an option — until now.

On the latest episode of the series, Brandon and Julia decided to surprise Brandon’s parents, Ron and Betty, with a signed lease. Bringing them in under the false pretenses of a “tour,” Ron and Betty are livid when they find out their son is moving out with only a few weeks’ notice.

Although the couple just signed their lease on the show, Julia and Brandon revealed they now have “plans to buy a house” so they can take their dog Simba with them.

In a post on Instagram, Julia shared a photo featuring Simba, one of the dogs the couple left behind on the family farm.

Explaining that he wasn’t able to come to the city apartment, the 27-year-old wrote, “We pick him up for the weekend, sometimes we pick him up on weekdays or visit him.”

“Plans to buy a house and take him with us,” she continued.

Most fans agreed with the couple that the dog wouldn’t be happy in the small apartment.

“We tried to take him with us, we bring him for a few days, but he definitely doesn’t like the apartment,” Julia wrote in response to a fan.

Brandon and Julia surprised his parents with a signed lease

While the couple now has plans to buy a house, it’s clear Ron and Betty had strong feelings about them moving out in the first place.

From pointing out the lack of a view, to the small size, Betty wasn’t a fan of the new living situation as soon as she walked in. “It’s a little small compared to 10 acres,” she joked as she toured the apartment.

Upon hearing the news the lease was signed, and with a move-in date within a few weeks, Ron immediately felt this was all Julia’s doing.

“You know, we’ve rented apartments, we own houses. It’d be nice if they would get us involved. The fact that he did not tell us prior, just once again tells me that he’s being manipulated by Julia on this one,” remarked Ron.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.