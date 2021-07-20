90 Day Fiance Happily Ever After: Brandon and Julia troll fans after breakup speculation

Brandon and Julia share funny video trolling fans. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? couple Brandon and Julia are proving that they have a sense of humor after trolling fans not long ago. Speculation has been running rampant that the pair broke up after Julia went back home to Russia.

The brunette beauty posted a series of photos from her trip and as the days turned into weeks it became clear that Brandon was nowhere in sight. This led some social media followers to speculate that there was trouble in paradise.

However, Julia quickly brushed off the rumors and made it clear that while she went to Russia without her husband, things between them were fine.

Brandon and Julia troll fans

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? stars are not letting the breakup rumors get to them. As a matter of act, they’re finding humor in the situation as evidenced by Brandon’s latest video.

“Hello everyone I hope you’re out there enjoying this beautiful day, enjoying your life, I wish I could say the same,” said Brandon in the Instagram video. “But things have just been, they’ve been tough. I hadn’t really wanted to talk about it but I’ve had some things going on that have been really hard and really got me down.”

He continued, “Julia and I have been taking a little break, as you know she just recently got her green card and she’s taking some time to go visit the family and she’s done some other traveling too and we’re just on a break right now and it’s, it’s been so hard I don’t know like even what to do.”

As Brandon continued on with his speech Julia could be seen in the background playing with their dog Simba.

“Julia! I’m trying to make a sad video here,” exclaimed Brandon. As his wife moved out of the shot, Brandon continued, “Thank you, where was I?”

Julia Trubkina is back from Russia

Meanwhile, Julia has returned from her long trip to Russia to visit her family and the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? stars are finally reunited.

Julia shared the news of her hectic trip back to the U.S on Instagram along with a photo of her and Brandon

“I returned home. 🥳 my flight began in Russia, I was detained by the police from landing, as in my luggage brass knuckles from Thailand, they thought it was real, but it was a souvenir. further even more fun because of the virus, many were not allowed to pass…” wrote Julia.

“As a result, the computer did not show my documents at first, in general, my flight was very long and funny, a lot of details. but I went back to my husband and Simba.”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.