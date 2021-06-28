90 Day Fiance: Did Julia really go back to Russia?

Julia posing in her home country Pic Credit: @Juliatrubkina1993/Instagram

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star Julia Trubkina has been back in Russia for over a week now.

Viewers have wondered if she left her husband, Brandon Gibbs, to fend for himself on the family farm but it looks like she just wanted to see her family after a long time away.

Fans watched on a recent episode as she was first told she would have to wait a bit longer for her green card only to be approved the following week. Since she is now a legal resident of the United States, she can freely leave the country and return with ease.

This meant that Julia could make a pilgrimage back to her hometown for a little love and TLC of her own. The reality star has been posting updates about her trip.

Julia shared her Russian history

The first post that revealed Julia had left the United States was a picture of her, sitting in the town square.

She posted a mocking tribute to fans who had told her to leave and go back to Russia, writing, “it finally came ‘I Go Russia.’ 😁❤💙”

Only a few days later, the brunette posted a beautiful picture of her on the coast wearing a bronze metallic dress.

She captioned the snap with a bit more history of her origins writing, “Tuapse is the city where I was born and raised. I love this little cute town💙🌅 the population of our city is slightly more than 60 thousand.”

90 Day Fiance fans questioned where Brandon was

Curious followers asked, “Why didn’t Brandon go with you?”

Julia wrote back, “many why, hard have Visa, more work now, next time we go together.”

Julia answered questions posed by TLC fans Pic Credit:@juliatrubkina1993/Instagram

Her response makes sense since Brandon is the sole breadwinner for the family. He has been busy working so the couple can move off of the family farm.

For multiple 90 Day Fiance fans, it was nice to see the Russian share a bit of her personal life before she met her American beau. Reality TV watchers are happy to see that the couple are not indeed divorcing but rather learning how to miss each other from afar.

While it has been nice for the entire Gibbs family to live under one roof and bond with their new family member, it is time for Brandon and Julia to branch out on their own and learn how to still live as a twosome.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.