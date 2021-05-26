Julia made a snide comment on a fan page post of a picture with her with a larger bust. Pic credit: TLC

A well known 90 Day fan account, @90daytrollin, posted a throwback photo of Julia with a caption calling out Julia’s noticeably larger bust, and Julia was quick to respond.

Julia’s frame is thinner, and she is a dancer and former bodybuilder who is not known to have a big chest, so this picture of her with an accentuated figure is something fans and Julia took notice of.

Julia posted this old photo to her own account originally with the caption, “I love being a model (heart emojis),” and it has been circulating around the 90 Day Fiance fan community ever since. This photo on the fan account drew attention for its response from Julia.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Julia responded to the remark about her larger bust

Julia frequently speaks about her past work as a model and sometimes shares old photos of the work she’s done. This particular photo seems like a different style than she has posted before, and fans immediately pointed out her more full figure in the photo. Since she used to be a bodybuilder, fans are more used to seeing her figure look different than how it was portrayed in this photo.

The Instagram fan account @90daytrollin posted the caption, “OK Julia we see you her boobs look bigger.” This fan account is known for pointing out interesting or funny things within the 90 Day Fiance community.

Julia responded by saying, “Oh god you can see that too ???” Julia’s doesn’t usually leave spicy remarks on fan accounts, but she is known for calling it how she sees it and her retort to this fan caption is no different.

Julia responded to the attention grabbing caption made by the 90 Day Fiance fan account. Pic credit: @90daytrollin/Instagram

A few fans tried to figure out why Julia’s figure looked so much curvier in the photo with many suggesting that it was likely just a push up bra. In the comments of her own post, Julia said the reason for her larger breasts in the photo was “women’s days.” It doesn’t look like she’s had work done to enhance her breast size though.

Julia has been trying to work outside of modeling

While Julia still enjoys modeling, she has her sights set on something different and would like to be able to use her college degree in design.

On Happily Ever After? Julia met with a wedding planner who she hoped could help mentor her to get going in the industry, but she was met with an unwelcome vibe and received no direction.

Before Julia receives her green card and is able to start working she always has work to do on Brandon’s parent’s farm, although she always talks about how much she hates that kind of work.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.