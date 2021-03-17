90 Day Fiance: Julia Trubkina wows fans with bodybuilder physique in throwback pic

90 Day Fiance star Julia Trubkina used to be a bodybuilder. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Julia Trubkina recently shocked fans with her fierce throwback photo. Brandon Gibbs’ fiancee revealed the other side of her that viewers have yet to see on the show.

Julia looked like a completely different person in one of her old photos, which showcased her impressive physique. The reality star proudly revealed that she used to be a bodybuilder, much to everyone’s surprise.

90 Day Fiance: Julia Trubkina shows off toned body in throwback photo

Julia Trubkina proves she’s not just a pretty face in a stunning throwback photo. The 90 Day Fiance celeb wowed many of her followers with her jaw-dropping body a few years back.

Julia shared a photo of herself during her bodybuilding contest days. In the snap, the TLC celeb rocked a sexy two-piece bikini, which accentuated her muscular form.

Julia revealed that it was her first bodybuilding competition in Russia after preparing for it on her own. Shortly after that, the 90 Day Fiance cast member started training other people who want to try bodybuilding.

Fans were definitely impressed by Julia’s toned body, which is different from her current form. When asked whether or not she hopes to return to being muscular, she said it’ll be challenging. “[It’s] very difficult, but there is always a desire,” she added. “But the food is so delicious.”

Julia denies editing muscular pic

Not everyone’s impressed with Julia Trubkina’s muscular photo. Apparently, some 90 Day Fiance fans think the picture was fake and that there’s no way Brandon Gibbs’ girlfriend used to look that way.

One commenter accused Julia of editing the image, pointing out that her facial complexion doesn’t match the tan body. But Julia was quick to deny such claims, maintaining that it was an untouched photo.

“This is not editing, but body paint,” she explained. “The face was not painted so as not to spoil, since it is washed off with spots and after a few days.”

90 Day Fiance: Julia’s jobs over the years

Meanwhile, those who have been following Julia Trubkina on social media are probably well aware of her past jobs. Previously, the 90 Day Fiance star revealed that she had at least 15 jobs.

Julia claimed that she started working at the age of 13 and has tried a variety of jobs. She said her first job was handing out advertisements on the streets. She then worked as a “waitress, baby sitter, hookah girl, dance teacher, drawing teacher, saleswoman, administrator, fitness instructor,” and more.

It seems the 90 Day Fiance star wants to add more job experiences to her list. Julia revealed that she hopes to further her career as a designer since she has a degree in design.

90 Day Fiancé airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.