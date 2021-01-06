90 Day Bares All: Brandon and Julia’s NSFW scene dismays Angela Deem

90 Day Bares All kicked off its pilot episode with a rather explicit scene between Brandon Gibbs and Julia Trubkina. The couple was caught in an awkward situation during a steamy make out session in a car.

It’s no secret that Julia and Brandon have issues with their intimate life, mostly brought by Brandon’s parents, Ron and Betty Gibbs. The two are not allowed to sleep together in one room until they officially tie the knot.

But it looks like being intimate in other places has also been difficult for Brandon and Julia. Just when they thought they finally got the chance to make out in the car, more prying eyes ended up watching them.

90 Day Fiance Bares All: Brandon Gibbs and Julia Trubkina’s racy scene caught on camera

Brandon Gibbs and Julia Trubkina just couldn’t get some alone time without any hindrances. In the pilot episode of 90 Day Bares All, the couple was caught red-handed doing some explicit acts inside the car.

It all started when Brandon and Julia had an argument over their living arrangements. The couple eventually smoothed things out and started making out. The 26-year-old Russian gave her fiance a hand job while the cameras were rolling.

90 Day Fiance’s Brandon Gibbs obviously enjoyed Julia Trubkina’s advances towards him. He later revealed that there’s more to it than what the clip revealed. At one point, Brandon even asked the crew to play the whole thing again, seemingly pleased with himself.

90 Day Fiance star Angela Deem chimes in

90 Day Bares All host Shaun Robinson was clearly uncomfortable watching the NSFW clip. The same goes for the show’s guest star Angela Deem. The wife of Michael Ilesanmi couldn’t help but express her dismay, mainly with Brandon.

Angela pointed out that the whole scene seemed unfair to Julia.

“You didn’t satisfy her!” the TLC veteran blurted out. “Poor Julia. Can you imagine? I mean, she probably had to take a shower and hope to God you have one of those shower heads that vibrate, cause if not, she probably isn’t gonna get satisfied.”

90 Day Fiance alum Angela Deem also gave sound advice to Brandon Gibbs, particularly in handling their sex life. The outspoken wife of Michael Ilesanmi suggested Brandon should stand up for Julia and think about her satisfaction too.

“This might break your mama’s heart a little bit, trust me, I’m a mom,” Angela Deem told Brandon Gibbs. “But in the long run, she’s going to be proud that you stood up and said, ‘Mom I love you but we have to leave this house because I got a wife I’m getting ready to marry and she wants sex three or four times a day.”

Brandon called out for unsafe sex with Julia

90 Day Fiance’s Brandon Gibbs was also called out for not practicing safe sex with Julia Trubkina. Previously, the couple admitted to not using any form of birth control despite the fact that they’re not ready to have a baby yet.

For his part, Brandon said he opted not to use condoms because “it’s just not as fun.” But Shaun Robinson wasn’t having any of his excuses, pointing out that having an unplanned baby is what’s “really not fun.”

90 Day Bares All is available to stream on Discovery+.