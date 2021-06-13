90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After spoiler: Julia and Brandon are furious at his mom for throwing them a wedding party

Julia and Brandon are upset with his mom for disobeying their wishes. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? stars Julia and Brandon are not too pleased with his mom Betty for disobeying their wishes. Betty has been wanting to throw a party for the couple since they had to get married in a private ceremony amid the pandemic. However, both have told her time and time again that they do not want a celebration.

Last week Betty’s newest brainstorm was to have a joint party to celebrate her husband’s 70th birthday and the couple’s marriage. However, they refused and eventually agreed that she could at least acknowledge them at the birthday party.

But in a sneak peek of tonight’s episode it’s clear that Betty planned more than just a simple ode to the couple. As a matter of fact, when Brandon and Julia walked into the event half the room was decorated for a birthday party and the other half for a wedding party.

Brandon and Julia are upset with his mom

In a clip for tonight’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Brandon and Julia quickly realize that Betty did not respect their wishes.

“So we got to dad’s birthday party and as we enter the room [there are all these] cool decorations. You know some of it looks like it’s for a birthday party but some on the other side of the room look like it’s for a wedding,” commented Brandon. “We specifically talked about it and my mom agreed that she wouldn’t do anything like this.”

As Brandon and Julia walked further into the room, they noticed “bride” and “groom” face masks, balloons labeled “Mr and Mrs” along with “just married” banners, and several other wedding-themed decorations. The couple was furious at the outlandish display.

Brandon says his mom made the party about herself

The TLC stars were not amused with Betty’s display as they looked around the room in discomfort. During his confessional, Brandon noted that the party was all about Betty.

“This party doesn’t seem like it was for us, not for my dad, it seems like this party was about her,” he remarked.

Many of Brandon’s family members were in attendance as well, but what really pushed Julia over the edge was seeing the pastor that married them also at the event.

“Brandon parents promise not [to] give attention for us, not celebration wedding but now we center and this [is] so annoying,” remarked Julia. “This is not just about control, I think Betty do everything for party [to] show like ‘I do what I want [to] do and you guys [can say] what you want…but I don’t care.'”

Despite their annoyance, Brandon and Julia agreed to grin and bear it for the sake of the people who came to celebrate, but who knows what else Betty has in store for them.

Check out the sneak peek below and watch the full scene play out tonight.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.