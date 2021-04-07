90 Day Fiance: Julia Trubkina ‘misses the farm’ while on honeymoon with Brandon Gibbs

Julia Trubkina and Brandon Gibbs enjoy honeymoon in Miami. Pic credit: @juliatrubkina1993/Instagram

90 Day Fiance stars Julia Trubkina and Brandon Gibbs are still in their honeymoon period, almost a year after tying the knot. The couple revealed more details about their wedding day shortly after it aired on the hit TLC franchise.

Now that they’re no longer keeping their marriage a secret, Julia and Brandon get to share some of their special moments that viewers haven’t seen on the show. Just recently, the couple took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of their honeymoon.

90 Day Fiance: Julia Trubkina and Brandon Gibbs go on a romantic getaway

It looks like Julia Trubkina and Brandon Gibbs are still enjoying wedded bliss almost a year after they officially tie the knot. The 90 Day Fiance couple recently shared some photos and videos from their honeymoon in Miami, Florida.

The couple rented a fancy car to go around the city. One of the posts showed Julia and Brandon basking in the sun at Miami beach. The two appeared to have a blast but find the place quite expensive.

“My conclusion about Miami. The water is unreal warm, I swam there for hours,” Julia captioned her photo. “Expensive. Every time we went to eat, for some reason, we spent at least $150.”

The 90 Day Fiance couple also visited the famous Universal Orlando Resort. They enjoyed some sightseeing and other fun activities. Julia particularly liked the water park at Universal’s Volcano Bay.

Juliana pokes fun of her farm life

It seems Julia Trubkina is now accustomed to her farm life, so much so that she instantly misses it while on her honeymoon with Brandon Gibbs. The 90 Day Fiance star took to her Instagram Stories and shared a video of herself feeding a bunch of crocodiles.

“Missed the farm, decided to feed the crocodiles,” Julia joked, referencing her infamous animal feeding tasks at the farm. This isn’t the first time Julia poked fun of her farm life. Previously, the reality star joked about it with fellow cast member Yara Zaya.

90 Day Fiance couple Julia Trubkina and Brandon Gibbs enjoyed their Miami honeymoon. Pic credit: @juliatrubkina1993/Instagram

In a post, Yara talked about feeling tired at only 10 in the morning. Julia chimed in and compared it to her tedious farm life. “Welcome to my life,” the 90 Day Fiance star jokingly replied.

Jovi Dufren’s wife played along saying, “At least I don’t need to feed the pigs.” Julia then responded that she’s not only feeding pigs but other farm animals as well. “Don’t forget about chicken and sheep and horses and dogs and frogs and snakes and grasshoppers,” she joked.

Julia Trubkina and Brandon Gibbs are set to return to 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After Season 6 premieres April 25.