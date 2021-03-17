90 Day Fiance: Julia Trubkina pokes fun of farm life, Yara Zaya plays along

90 Day Fiance stars Yara Zaya and Julia Trubkina. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Julia Trubkina made it clear that she’s not a fan of farm life since she arrived in Brandon Gibbs’ family home. But the feisty Russian has no choice but to deal with it, at least until she and Brandon move out.

Julia was faced with tedious tasks at the farm, something she’s not used to doing. But it seems the reality star has learned to embrace her new life. She even jokes about it now, poking fun of her daily tasks at the farm.

90 Day Fiance: Julia Trubkina jokes about farm life to Yara Zaya

It looks like Julia Trbkina has found humor in her tedious farm life. The 90 Day Fiance celeb responded to Yara Zaya’s post about feeling tired at 10 in the morning after waking up at 5 a.m.

Julia appeared to relate to Yara’s struggles. “Welcome to my life,” she jokingly replied, seemingly comparing Yara’s situation to her farm life.

Jovi Dufren’s wife quickly joined in the humor, telling Julia she feels a lot better now. “At least I don’t need to feed the pigs,” the 90 Day Fiance star added.

Julia went on to say that she’s not only feeding pigs but other farm animals as well. “Don’t forget about chicken and sheep and horses and dogs and frogs and snakes and grasshoppers,” she sarcastically told Yara.

90 Day Fiance star Julia Trubkina pokes fun of her life in the farm to Yara Zaya. Pic credit: @yarazaya/Instagram

Julia now embraces new life

Living on a farm is definitely not what Julia Trubkina had in mind when she decided to go to America for Brandon Gibbs. The 90 Day Fiance star has a completely different life in Russia, making it even more challenging for her to accept the farm.

In one of the episodes, Julia said she doesn’t want to stay on the farm. “I don’t want to stay here and take care of animals,” she added. “I don’t want this. This is not life, my dreams.”

But her recent exchange with Yara Zaya suggests that she’s still on the farm, doing tedious tasks. It is worth noting that both Julia and Brandon have yet to update their current status, likely because of the show’s non-disclosure agreement.

90 Day Fiance: Julia says she’s now no. 1 in Brandon’s life

Meanwhile, the latest episode of 90 Day Bares All reveals the never-ending competition between Brandon Gibbs’ mother and Julia Trubkina. Apparently, the two ladies are both claiming the number one spot in Brandon’s life.

In the clip, Brandon’s mom, Betty, made it very clear that Julia is the one who needs to adjust, given that she’s the newcomer. She also insisted that she’s still the number one woman in Brandon’s life despite Julia being around.

But the 90 Day Fiance celeb completely disagrees with her future mother-in-law. Julia confidently declared that she now holds the top spot on Brandon’s life and that Betty has to settle being number 2. It seems the drama between the two ladies is still far from being over, leaving Brandon caught in the middle.

90 Day Bares All streams on Discovery+.