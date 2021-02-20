Julia Trubkina responds to 90 Day Fiance fan questions about Brandon’s ‘swinger’ parents

Julia Trubkina has had to defend her future family a lot this season of 90 Day Fiance. The Russian native traveled to Virginia to be with the American she met via video chat, Brandon Gibbs.
Leaving her go-go dancing ways in the past, her fiance’s parents Betty and Ron Gibbs quickly informed her of her new farm responsibilities.
From their dog breeding services to Brandon’s too-close relationship with his mother, the unique family dynamic has been a hot topic on social media.
Julia clashed with her new family as soon as she arrived
One of their first clashes started as soon as she arrived from the airport. Reaching her new home, she was surprised to find out that she and her fiance wouldn’t be staying together in the same room.
Not only would she staying separately from Brandon, she got assigned a long list of farm tasks that she didn’t sign up for.
From waking up early to feed the animals to collecting eggs from the chicken coup, Julia ultimately gave Brandon an ultimatum: it was either they leave together or she leaves for Russia.
Fans accused Betty and Ron of being swingers
While Julia isn’t Brandon’s parents’ biggest fan, that doesn’t mean she won’t defend her future-in-laws when needed.
Brandon’s parents have been notoriously strict with the relationship of their son, but some fans are speculating that Betty and Ron have some secrets of their own.
Apart from being dog breeders, fans are accusing Betty and Ron of being swingers. On the Reality Gays podcast, a source close to the Gibbs’ family revealed that “they are swingers, they go on swinger cruises.”
With most drama regarding the Gibbs family, it tends to spill out to Julia. In the comment section of Julia’s Instagram, one user asked her to clear the record regarding her future in-laws.
“U are both so cute! Catching up now on the episodes. On episode 5. I like Brandon but his Mom?? Is she really a swinger??” The user asked.
Julia confirmed this rumor isn’t true.
“The people who wrote this about Brandon’s parents, lost their brains,” she wrote.
It makes sense that Julia is defending Brandon’s parents as in a future episode, it is speculated that Julia may be pregnant.
Experiencing nausea, along with a history of using no contraception, a child is definitely a likely outcome for the risky couple.
Do you think Julia is pregnant?
90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.
