90 Day Fiance: Is Julia pregnant with Brandon’s child?

90 Day Fiance has been teasing a possible new pregnancy. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiancé couple Brandon Gibbs and Julia Trubkina sparked pregnancy rumors after the 26-year-old revealed that she felt nauseous in a sneak peek for the upcoming episode. This led the former GoGo dancer to suspect that she may be pregnant.

In a previous episode, the couple admits to not using any form of birth control after Brandon deduced that condoms are “not fun.”

The couple is living with Brandon’s parents Ron and Betty on their farm so that Brandon can save money after racking up $10,000 in credit card debt. Julia, who is a city girl, is out of her comfort zone living and working at the Gibbs’ Hummingbird Acres Farm. To make matters worse, Ron and Betty insisted that the couple slept in separate bedrooms and the Russian dancer worked on the farm.

In a sneak peek of an upcoming episode, Julia was seen taking a pregnancy test and stating: “Two lines is pregnant or not?” she asked her fiance as they waited nervously for the result. “I worry like, parents start more control after this situation,” Julia said in her confessional.

In another teaser clip, Brandon appears to confess to his mother “We took a test today,” to which she responded. “No,” Betty said, adding. “No, no. You’re kidding me,” while Brandon’s dad, Ron Gibbs, looked on stunned.

The couple just managed to negotiate sleeping in the same bedroom after Julia gave her fiancé an ultimatum. In the teaser, it is unclear how Ron and Betty will react to the news or whether Julia is even pregnant.

Is Julia pregnant?

In another teaser clip, Brandon tries to convince Julia that he needs to tell his parents rather than letting them find out another way. However, Julia said in the confessional that it makes no sense to reveal the news until they take a test and know the result.

The Russian reality TV star’s concerns are warranted as Betty Gibbs grilled her about a potential pregnancy shortly after she arrived in the United States.

“So you’re gonna take proper steps to make sure that there are no children yet?” Betty asks Julia at a hotel while they had dinner with the couple. “I mean, you’re making sure you have adequate protection?”

Julia admitted at the time that she is not ready to have children; therefore, the couple will not be thrilled with a positive test either.

Based on Juia’s social media, it doesn’t look like she is pregant. However, Brandon did reveal that the only “birth control” that they are using is the pull out method so that could change sooner rather than later.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.