Brandon’s parents accused of dog cruelty after 90 Day Fiance introduction, Julia comes to their defense

Julia Trubkina may not be pleased with her new family but that doesn’t mean she won’t come to their defense.

This season on 90 Day Fiance, Brandon Gibbs brings his go-go dancing girlfriend from Russia to his small town of Dinwiddie, Virginia.

Julia was excited to live in America but Brandon didn’t exactly tell her about her new responsibilities on the farm.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

While Julia tried to figure out her new rustic lifestyle, fans were concerned about the dogs in the background in cages.

Brandon’s family was accused of animal abuse

According to the Von Brandon Haus website, the Gibbs family has been in the dog breeding business since 1998.

Specializing in the breeding of German Shepards and Brussels Griffon, it’s clear Brandon’s parents want him to take over the family business.

Viewers were not happy about seeing the caged dogs, they went as far as accusing Brandon’s parents Betty and Ron of animal mistreatment.

Read More Jorge Nava heads home to California, promises 90 Day Fiance fans a YouTube channel soon

Julia defended her new family

In an effort to defend her new family, Julia took to Instagram and said, “I think you need to close this topic once and for all! everyone can ask, not make up a story! Dogs are watched by 2 people 24 hours a day (naturally I exaggerate, people need to sleep at night) but the first rise is at 5 am to walk and feed the dogs.”

She reiterates that the dogs are treated well although 90 Day Fiance fans only see them when they’re locked up.

“Dogs walk 3 times a day sometimes more. not 2 minutes but how much they want! they are combed, fed. they play with them, train them, remove their cells 2 times a day. they live better than many people 🤣 some dogs live in the house because they want to! so if you were so worried about this topic, I hope I clarified the situation for you,” she wrote as she finished the post.

Julia wants to go back to Russia

Although Brandon promised to make Julia happy, so far that hasn’t been the case.

It’s clear Julia hates the farm and even went as far as telling Brandon that she wanted to go home.

Do you think Brandon and Julia will tie the knot this season?

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.