90 Day Fiance: Julia struggles on the farm, Brandon’s fiancee is afraid of the animals

Brandon Gibbs and Julia Trubkina are the latest 90 Day Fiance couple to start the K-1 visa process. And the adjustment from life as a go-go dancer in Russia to a farmhand in Virginia hasn’t been an easy one for Julia.

Shortly after making the long journey from Russia to America, Julia was bombarded with her new duties as Brandon’s soon-to-be wife.

Brandon’s parents wasted no time ensuring that Julia knew what her role would be and immediately rolled out her daily farm tasks.

However, it’s easier said than done for Julia. Especially since, as it turns out, she’s afraid of the animals she supposed to care for.

City girl meets farm life

Prior to her move to America, Julia lived in an apartment in the lively downtown area of Krasnodar city in Russia, which is a big change to quiet farm life.

While she was used to the hustle and bustle of city life, Julia is now surrounded by forest and more forest.

Once the family and Julia arrived back at the farm, and before she was even shown the room where she’d be staying, Brandon’s parents handed Julia a pair of black rubber boots and took her on a tour.

Although she initially enjoyed seeing the animals, Julia is quickly realizing life on the farm may not be for her.

Brandon has 1 month to figure it out

Since Julia is the only one on the farm during the day, the animal responsibilities have all fallen on her.

From collecting eggs at the chicken coop and feeding the pigs, Julia has to quickly learn to pull her weight with her new family.

Her first problem was getting up at noon to feed the animals. Aspen, a friend of Brandon’s family, lets Julia know that the animals are used to eating at dawn which is usually around 7 in the morning.

Waking up early definitely isn’t something she likes to do. Due to Julia’s previous nightlife career, she’s used to leaving work when the sun comes up and waking up at some point in the afternoon.

Although Julia is trying to adjust, it’s clear that she’s terrified of some of the animals, especially the pigs.

As Julia was getting chased by a pig, Aspen takes a slight jab at Julia and says, “She’s hungry because you slept so late.”

Brandon hoped his new fiance would adjust to life on the farm but the environment only made her want to “throw up.”

Julia decides that she’s willing to give farm life a month before she forces Brandon to find housing in the city. If she can’t find happiness on the farm, she refuses to be there.

Do you think Brandon and Julia will be able to make their relationship work on the farm?

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.