90 Day Fiance: Julia gives Brandon an ultimatum and his parents are playing the victims

Imagine traveling thousands of miles, leaving all your family and friends – to be pressured to work on a remote farm.

This season on 90 Day Fiance, Brandon Gibbs and Julia Trubkina are the latest couple to test their chances with the K-1 visa.

While Julia used to spend her days Go-Go dancing into the early hours, her fiance Brandon wants her to spend her mornings differently – feeding farm animals.

She said we leave, or I leave

Julia thought she was coming to America to start a life with her fiance but sadly for her – it didn’t come without his parents.

Before she arrived, he conveniently left out the fact that they would be sleeping in different rooms. When she arrived, he walked her to the cramped, cluttered room that she would be staying in.

Brandon works all day in pest control so he leaves before she wakes up and gets back in the late evening.

After spending a few weeks working on the farm, Julia decided, “I don’t want live here. I don’t want take care animals.”

Instead of waiting until he got home from work, she called him to let him know that things need to change or else she’s out.

“I want leave now Brandon. Not tomorrow. Not after tomorrow. Now,” she yelled. “If we not go Brandon, I go Russia! You understand this? I not stay here and you don’t care about this.”

Brandon’s mother broke down in tears upon hearing the news

Choosing Julia, he tells his parents that they plan on getting their own place and leaving the farm. Upon hearing the news, Brandon’s mother Betty immediately starts crying.

“The fact that she’s making you choose between us and her,” she tearfully said. “That just makes me so sad.”

Refusing to accept her son’s plan, she begged, “Is there anything that we can do that can maybe change your mind?”

Using this chance as his golden opportunity, “I don’t know, maybe I can throw in a bargaining chip, maybe we can stay in the same room? Last straw would you be willing to let us stay together?” Brandon asked.

While her father won’t even consider the thought, his mother will do anything to keep her son close.

What does Julia think of Betty’s counteroffer?

After meeting with his parents, Brandon takes Julia out to inform her of his mother’s counteroffer.

“How would you feel about maybe staying if perhaps, uh, we could stay in the same room?” Brandon proposes to Julia. “And no animals, nothing. You don’t need to do anything.”

“And your mother fine about this?” Julia asks. She surprised to see that Betty changed her mind on the subject of sharing a room.

Julia agrees to stay for a short time longer only on the condition that they get to share a room.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.