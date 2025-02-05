Julia Trubkina admits she ‘disliked’ her body while filming: ‘Sometimes I’m lazy and eat’

90 Day Fiance star Julia Trubkina is getting real about her body image.

The Russian native has noticed critics commenting on her weight in recent weeks.

According to Julia, her body changed while filming her latest 90 Day Fiance spinoff, 90 Day: The Last Resort Between the Sheets.

The 31-year-old admits she wasn’t happy with her look while filming the show, so she did something about it.

Julia took to Instagram to share a carousel of recent photos of herself, showing off her fit and trim physique.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

She wore a sports bra and biker shorts and shared photos taken in different locations.

In her accompanying caption, Julia acknowledged that her weight had become a topic of conversation among 90 Day Fiance fans.

Julia says her body is ‘normal’ now

“For those who like to talk about my weight, I can say one thing: I never get offended by the truth,” Julia Trubkina began her social media post. “In the filming between the sheets, i dislike my body.”

Displeased with how her body looked, Julia took matters into her own hands.

“Now I’m back in the gym and again I like the revelation in the mirror, not wow, but normal,” Julia continued. “Everything changes, sometimes I’m lazy and eat, sometimes I’m ready to work. everything is simple♥️💙🔥.”

90 Day Fiance fans compliment Julia

Julia’s post was met with praise from her fans and followers.

Heading to the comments section, Julia’s social media audience made it clear they thought she looked fantastic while filming, despite her own opinions of herself.

“You looked great on the show and now, always!” wrote @90dayfianceupdate.

In response to another Instagram follower who commented that women go through changes thanks to “wild” hormones, Julia joked, “[I] will say burger and pizza wild for me 😭🤣.”

Julia’s fellow 90 Day Fiance castmate, Anny Francisco, left a slew of fire emojis and a red heart to convey her message.

“You looked amazing on Between the sheets and amazing now ❤️,” added another fan.

Julia’s fans praised her appearance in the comments section. Pic credit: @juliatrubkina1993/Instagram

Julia’s marital woes exposed on 90 Day: The Last Resort

Aside from her physical appearance, Julia has many other concerns

This season on 90 Day: The Last Resort, she and her husband of nearly five years, Brandon Gibbs, are fighting to salvage their marriage.

Brandon expressed a desire for a more active and adventurous sex life and his desire to start a family. He’s also not happy with Julia dressing scantily while out in public.

For her part, Julia has no problem showing some skin at the club, and she admitted that she isn’t ready to have kids.

Not only that, but Julia shared that a doctor in Russia told her she may not be able to bear children of her own.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg, though.

Julia dropped a bombshell when she revealed to Brandon that she kissed another man while still living in Russia.

At the time, she and Brandon had already filed for her K-1 visa.

Unsurprisingly, Brandon didn’t react well to the news.

During a confessional, Brandon said, “Right now, I’m feeling betrayed that my wife—I feel like she has broken the ultimate thing. She’s admitted to the one thing I can’t like handle hearing, you know, that she’s cheated. That’s to me, that’s… just the worst thing she could do.”

Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.