Joy-Anna Duggar takes girls’ trip to Colorado

Joy-Anna Duggar is out in Colorado, living her best life.

The mom of three is on a girls-only trip to Breckenridge, where she will snowmobile and ski in the mountains.

She documented the journey from Arkansas to Colorado and the women’s shopping before showing off a bit of where they were staying for the next few days.

The Counting On star did not elaborate on how long she would be gone but did reveal that they had a big day ahead of them, which would likely include spending time out in the cold and snow.

Ironically, Joy and the girls went to Colorado to play in the snow, but Arkansas recently got some snow. Jason Duggar and Maddie Grace Jones indulged their inner child playing in it.

Aside from the fun winter activities Joy will enjoy, she mentioned looking forward to relaxing and catching up with the other women.

Joy-Anna Duggar shares Colorado fun

On Instagram, Joy-Anna Duggar shared a reel highlighting her travels to Colorado for her girls’ trip.

The Counting On star included footage from the airplane bridge, shopping for food and treats, and the view from their place.

She joked about buying good snacks but not “good for you” snacks.

Joy-Anna Duggar leads an adventurous life

Joy-Anna Duggar and her husband, Austin Forsyth, are both outdoor people.

The couple went on several adventures together, including to Alaska and a trip to stay in a treehouse in South Carolina.

She and Austin also include their children in their love for the outdoors, sometimes getting former reality TV personalities into trouble with critics.

Traveling to California has also been part of the couple’s yearly itinerary. Visiting Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo has been fun for them, even if they have recently spent time together.

Austin and Jeremy are hysterical together, often feeding off one another and making their wives laugh. Recently, Jinger and Jeremy stayed with Joy and Austin, and the husbands were asked questions. Austin’s knowledge blew Jeremy out of the water.

Now, Joy is off in Colorado enjoying her girls’ trip. She did not mention whether Austin was taking care of the kids or if she left them with their grandparents. It will be interesting to see if she elaborates more on that and what she chooses to share about her time away over the next few days.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.