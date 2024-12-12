Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth hit South Carolina for quick getaway

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth are spending quality time together ahead of the hustle and bustle of Christmas.

The Counting On couple headed to South Carolina earlier this week to spend time without the kids as Austin celebrates his birthday.

Things seem to be what they expected from the photos Joy-Anna shared on her Instagram page.

They are staying at Bolt Farm Treehouse in Walhalla, South Carolina.

It is a huge draw for tourists from all over and offers a unique experience for guests who want a one-of-a-kind experience.

Given Austin’s love of the outdoors, it was the perfect choice for his birthday getaway.

Joy-Anna Duggar shares Treehouse snaps

On Instagram, Joy-Anna Duggar revealed she and Austin Forsyth decided to get away for a few days.

They chose a three-night stay in the Bolt Farm Treehouse in South Carolina.

She captioned her share, “3 night getaway to @boltfarmtreehouse South Carolina Treehouse. 🌳✨This is just what we needed. No plans, no schedule, minimal screen time, nature, intentional conversation & much needed sleep.

Already feeling refreshed & ready to jump back into ‘reality’ again.”

The Majestic Treehouse stay runs around $465 a night, and there is an upgrade offer, which Joy-Anna and Austin purchased, given the basket she shared in her carousel of photos.

Some other photos shared included views from inside the Treehouse, mini-golf videos, the car they rented, and Joy-Anna doing some clearance shopping.

With three little ones at home, Joy-Anna and Austin could relax and enjoy some one-on-one time while someone else watched the kids.

Will Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth spend Christmas with the Duggars?

With the Christmas holiday less than two weeks away, there are questions about whether or not Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth will be at the Big House for Christmas.

They spent Thanksgiving in Oklahoma with the Forsyths, a tradition they are continuing yearly now.

Christmas is a big deal for the Duggars. Still, with so many different things happening this year, including Jana Duggar’s wedding and move to Nebraska, it’s questionable whether the entire family can celebrate together.

Last year, Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard joined the family at the Big House after years away. We also suspect Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey will head to Arkansas for Christmas.

Joy-Anna and Austin have typically spent the holiday with her siblings and parents. Their children get to play with their cousins, and the house is filled with gifts from exchanges.

Ahead of the holiday, the couple decided a getaway would be a much-needed break before the busyness began.

